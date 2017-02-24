CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner took action today on the following bills:

Bill No.: HB 950

An Act Concerning Liquor

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill No.: SB 1673

An Act Concerning Safety

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Article continues after sponsor message

Signing Statement for HB 950

To the Honorable Members of

The Illinois House,

99th General Assembly:

Today I signed House Bill 950 from the 99th General Assembly, which authorizes the issuance and renewal of liquor licenses for certain establishments located in Chicago.

This legislation is a continuance of the General Assembly’s practice of providing retail liquor licenses to single businesses through a statutory exemption process. However, it should not be necessary for business owners to seek statutory changes in order to obtain a retail liquor license. Going forward, I would encourage the General Assembly to enact a process whereby exemptions for retail liquor licenses can also be handled at the local level. By doing so, we ensure every resident and business owner has access to seek exemptions and are treated fairly.

I look forward to signing a bill that establishes such a process in the future.

Sincerely,

Bruce Rauner

GOVERNOR

More like this: