Governor takes bill action
CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner took action today on the following bills:
Bill No.: HB 950
An Act Concerning Liquor
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Bill No.: SB 1673
An Act Concerning Safety
Action: Signed
Effective: Immediately
Signing Statement for HB 950
To the Honorable Members of
The Illinois House,
99th General Assembly:
Today I signed House Bill 950 from the 99th General Assembly, which authorizes the issuance and renewal of liquor licenses for certain establishments located in Chicago.
This legislation is a continuance of the General Assembly’s practice of providing retail liquor licenses to single businesses through a statutory exemption process. However, it should not be necessary for business owners to seek statutory changes in order to obtain a retail liquor license. Going forward, I would encourage the General Assembly to enact a process whereby exemptions for retail liquor licenses can also be handled at the local level. By doing so, we ensure every resident and business owner has access to seek exemptions and are treated fairly.
I look forward to signing a bill that establishes such a process in the future.
Sincerely,
Bruce Rauner
GOVERNOR
