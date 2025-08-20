SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Stewardship Alliance today celebrated the signing of House Bill 2196 into law, a groundbreaking reform that expands on-farm poultry processing opportunities for small-scale farmers and brings Illinois regulations closer to federal standards and neighboring states.

Championed by Senator Sally Turner (R-Beason) and Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville), HB2196 increases the annual poultry processing limit from 5,000 to 7,500 birds, permits direct-to-consumer sales at farmers markets, and eliminates the 30-day ownership requirement previously imposed on consumers wishing to process poultry and livestock for personal or cultural purposes.

“This is a transformative win for our members,” said Liz Moran Stelk, Executive Director of the Illinois Stewardship Alliance. “It gives small farmers the tools they need to succeed while respecting food safety and community traditions.”

One such farmer is Bethany Salisbury of Saratoga Homestead in Henry, IL. “Last year, the only processor in the state offering duck processing closed. The only processor offering quail processing stopped offering that service. The timely passage of this law will allow me to continue producing quail, waterfowl, and other poultry with safe, on-farm processing to continue meeting the needs of consumers in my community.”

Another is Anna Morrell of The Little Farm at Weldon Springs in DeWitt County. “Passing this law opens the door to new possibilities for our business. We will be able to scale production up or down as we need, with fewer constraints, less overhead and more flexibility. This bill is a fantastic opportunity for small farmers.”

HB2196 passed both chambers with bipartisan support and includes public health safeguards such as safe handling labels, leakproof packaging, and strict temperature requirements.

“This is about common-sense reform that supports local food, local economies, and local farmers,” said Stelk. “We thank all our members, allies, and legislative champions who made this possible.”

Read the full bill: https://ilga.gov/Legislation/BillStatus.asp?DocNum=2196

Learn more about the Illinois Stewardship Alliance at: https://ilstewards.org/

