Announces hiring of Stuart Layne as Bicentennial Executive Director

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today signed Executive Order 2016-10 to create the new Illinois Bicentennial Commission and the Governor’s Office of the Illinois Bicentennial to lead the planning for the celebration of the state’s 200thanniversary.

“The Illinois Bicentennial is an incredible opportunity to celebrate Illinois’ contributions to the country and the world and plan for our next 200 years of innovation and achievements,” said Governor Rauner. “I look forward to the commission’s recommendations on how best to move forward to ensure that this will be a celebration to remember.”

Executive Order 2016-10 creates the Governor’s Office of the Illinois Bicentennial. The Bicentennial Office, with administrative support from the Governor’s Office and other state agencies, will develop the strategic vision for the bicentennial celebration and work with the public and private sectors to implement that vision.

The EO also rescinds Executive Order 2014-07, dissolving the 77-member State Bicentennial Commission. In its place the EO establishes a reconstituted commission of no more than 51 members to be called the Illinois Bicentennial Commission, which will be housed within the new Bicentennial Office. No more than 40 members may be appointed by the Governor and one member each may be appointed by the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House, the Senate Minority Leader, the House Minority Leader, the Attorney General, the Lieutenant Governor, the Treasurer, the Comptroller, the Secretary of State, and the Mayors of Chicago and Springfield.

The Governor today also announced the hiring of Stuart Layne to serve as the Illinois Bicentennial Executive Director. Stuart brings decades of experience in strategic marketing and communications, with expertise in research, branding, publicity, events and sponsor partnerships.

“We are fortunate to have Stuart Layne on board to lead the state’s bicentennial efforts,” said Governor Rauner. “His knowledge, experience, and creativity will allow him to develop the strategic vision for the bicentennial celebration and work with the public and private sectors to implement that vision.”

Most recently, Layne worked as the Chief Marketing Officer for Great Shot Golf, a golf marketing agency, in Lincolnshire, Illinois. Previously he served as Sales Manager of WBBM-FM in Chicago, Vice President of Marketing and Sales for the Seattle Mariners, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales for the Boston Celtics, and Publisher of the free daily Boston Metro Newspaper.

Layne graduated from the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. He and his wife, Tracy, live in Evanston and have two children.

Additional information on the Illinois Bicentennial celebration can be found at www.Illinois200.com.

