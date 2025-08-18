CHICAGO – The Illinois CPA Society (ICPAS)—one of the largest state associations serving the certified public accountant (CPA) community—is proud to share that its legislation to evolve Illinois’ CPA licensure framework in response to talent pipeline issues, shifting demographics, and changing financial and audit regulatory standards, has been signed by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

The legislation, House Bill (HB) 2459, originally introduced in March by Reps. Natalie Manley, CPA (D-Joliet), and Amy Elik, CPA (R-Edwardsville), and supported by Chief Senate Sponsor Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton (D-Oakbrook Terrace) and Co-Sponsor Sen. Chris Balkema (R-Pontiac), passed unanimously in both chambers earlier this year.

The legislation amends the Illinois Public Accounting Act to create two additional pathways to CPA licensure in Illinois. Scheduled to be implemented starting in 2027, these new pathways include:

Obtaining a bachelor’s degree with a concentration in accounting, completing at least two years of relevant work experience, and passing the CPA exam. Obtaining a master’s degree with the required concentration in accounting, completing at least one year of relevant work experience, and passing the CPA exam.

The bill also preserves the state’s legacy licensure pathway, which requires aspiring CPAs to complete 150 credit hours of qualifying education, complete one year of relevant work experience, and pass all portions of the CPA exam to become licensed in the state—the pathway that’s been in place since 2001.

Additionally, the bill ensures that out-of-state CPAs can serve clients in Illinois without having to obtain an Illinois license if their issuing state’s licensure requirements are substantially equivalent to Illinois’ and safeguards Illinois CPAs will have the same practice privileges across state borders. ICPAS believes this law change will help reduce barriers to entry into the CPA profession, most notably, the time and costs required to become a CPA, while still preserving the rigor and integrity of the credential. The Illinois Board of Examiners and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation were integral partners in drafting the bill, helping to ensure the state’s CPA licensure model evolved in a manner that addresses Illinois’ ongoing accounting talent shortage and growing need for CPAs to serve the business community and protect public interests.

“We’re pleased to see Gov. Pritzker has signed into law this important legislation for our state. As states all across the nation advance their own bills to bolster their CPA ranks, the signature of our bill ensures Illinois’ CPAs will remain at the forefront of the national business landscape; it protects the needs of our state’s businesses, nonprofits, and units of government; and it ensures a broader pipeline of next-generation accounting talent will be able to become licensed, regulated professionals,” says ICPAS President and CEO Geoffrey Brown, CAE. “This is a big victory for the profession in our state, and we can’t thank enough the bill’s sponsors, co-sponsors, and other stakeholders and supporters who were instrumental in achieving this goal.”

With the bill signed into law, the work to educate prospective CPAs, educators, and employers on the opportunities it creates begins.

About the Illinois CPA Society

Founded in 1903, the Illinois CPA Society, with more than 20,700 members, is one of the largest state CPA societies in the nation. Its mission is dedicated to enhancing the value of the CPA profession through the strategic drivers of advocacy, information, education, and connections. Visit www.icpas.org.

