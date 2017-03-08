Governor releases statement on Attorney General's extraordinary motion to stop state employee pay
SPRINGFIELD – The Rauner Administration released the following statement following the Attorney General’s extraordinary motion to stop state employee pay. The following is attributable to Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"Today’s extraordinary action by the Attorney General coupled with Comptroller Mendoza’s effort to stop paying nearly 600 employees makes clear there is a coordinated effort on the part of Democrat insiders in Springfield to force a government shutdown."