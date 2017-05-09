Governor and First Lady Celebrate 69th Israeli Independence Day

CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner and First Lady Diana Rauner today celebrated Israeli Independence at a reception hosted by Consul General of Israel Aviv Ezra.

“Israel is an important democratic ally to the United States and an important friend to Illinois,” Governor Rauner said. “Israel remains a beacon of democratic values in an uncertain world. With so many deep connections between Illinois and Israel, there’s never been a more important time for Illinois to stand by Israel.”

The State of Illinois and Israel have enjoyed a strong economic partnership. The administration continues to strengthen ties between Israel and Illinois, from emphasizing bilateral trade and investment to enacting landmark anti-BDS legislation that divests state pension funds from companies that boycott Israel. Governor Rauner also reaffirmed his support for El Al direct flights between Chicago and Tel Aviv.

Yom Ha’atzmaut, or Day of Independence, is an Israeli national holiday commemorating the Israeli Declaration of Independence in 1948. This year, Israel is celebrating 69 years of independence.

