OAK BROOK – Gov. Bruce Rauner today reaffirmed his commitment to the state’s transportation industry in a speech at the Illinois Road and Transportation Builders Association Conference. The meeting was devoted to innovative project delivery methods in Illinois.

“The Illinois Road and Transportation Builders Association is the key to prosperity for Illinois,” said Gov. Rauner. “Our whole economic engine of job creation and economic growth is dependent on you because we are the transportation hub of America. Our transportation network needs to be the best in the world. If we are going to grow jobs and expand, we have got to invest more dramatically in transportation infrastructure.”

Transportation is an asset that sets Illinois apart from neighboring states, and the Rauner Administration has made transportation infrastructure a top priority. In 2016, the Illinois Department of Transportation completed more than 700 highway projects, ranging from routine resurfacings to major, multi-year reconstructions.

The Illinois Road and Transportation Builders Association (IRTBA) has served as the leading transportation industry trade association in Illinois since 1938. IRTBA has over 350 member firms that design, build and maintain state highways, transit systems, railways and aviation systems. The core purpose of IRTBA is to advance and promote the transportation design and construction industry in Illinois.

