Goes on Coffee Run with Students from Café 121 in Bloomingdale

Affirms Commitment to Arts in Education at Homewood-Flossmoor

BLOOMINGDALE AND FLOSSMOOR – Governor Bruce Rauner today visited Stratford Middle School and Homewood-Flossmoor High School on the third and fourth stops of #GovClassroomVisit learning tour.

“Education is the most important thing we do as a community. Every child, no matter where they live, should receive a high-quality education from cradle to career,” Governor Rauner said. “Café 121 is an innovative and thoughtful approach to teaching important life skills to students with disabilities. Schools like Homewood-Flossmoor continually offer high-quality art programs that nurture students well beyond their time in school, and incorporating fine arts into education is vital in developing critical life skills for everyone.”

Article continues after sponsor message

On Friday, Governor Rauner went on a coffee run with students from Café 121. The video submitted for #GovClassroomVisit highlighted the mock café program started by special education teacher, Rachel Falk, which teaches students valuable life skills. The café requires students to use effective speaking and listening skills, follow directions and apply social skills. The program is an innovative way for students with disabilities to plan and prepare for future employment.

Homewood-Flossmoor High School is consistently ranked as one of American’s most innovative and academically rigorous high schools. Its #GovClassroomVisit submission highlighted the Fine Arts Department. The program teaches students personal and professional life skills like time management and self-motivation. As students progress in the program, they learn how to be artists in the real world.

Governor Rauner encouraged schools across the state to use digital media to submit videos illustrating unique and inspiring ways students were learning in their classrooms. The Governor’s Office received more than 100 #GovClassroomVisit video submissions. In March, the top five finalists were posted to the Governor’s Facebook page and the people of Illinois voted for their favorite school.