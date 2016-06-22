Meets with employees to hear how IDOT is working for Illinois taxpayers, reiterates need for stopgap budget and the impact it would have on summer construction season

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner visited the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) headquarters today to talk with employees about their work on important projects and programs impacting the entire state and what they are doing to build upon Illinois’ status as the transportation hub of North America.

“Transportation is one of the cornerstones of our state’s economy. The employees of IDOT are working hard day in and day out to keep our roads safe for all Illinois travelers and at a good value for taxpayers,” Governor Rauner said. “Without a safe, reliable system of transportation, people don’t get to work. Goods and services do not get to where they need to go. Strengthening IDOT will continue to be one of my top priorities so Illinois is an even better place to live, work, raise a family and do business.”

During his visit, the Governor met with frontline employees working on new efforts to keep workers’ compensation claims in check, as well as programs to improve IDOT’s overall operational efficiency by introducing new technology and cutting red tape. Among the highlights was learning about the new electronic bidding system for contractors functions.

The Governor also toured the IDOT Communications Center to hear the latest on how the agency responds to emergencies and weather events on the state’s highway system.

Under the Governor’s leadership, IDOT is planning to invest more than $1.8 billion in the state’s highways and bridges in FY16. Among the biggest projects are the Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction in Chicago, the Edinburg Bypass in the Springfield area, the Interstate 57/70 reconstruction around Effingham, and the reconstruction of the Interstate 74 and Interstate 155 interchange and the reconfiguration of the I-74 and Morton Avenue interchange in Tazewell County.



All of these projects, however, will be suspended unless the General Assembly passes the stopgap budget proposed by the GOP Leaders. It will allow important projects and programs to continue past June 30 without interruption. The stopgap funding solution, HB 6585/SB 3435, is funded and will keep IDOT’s summer construction program moving forward without delay. The program includes much-needed improvements on the state system, as well as the distribution of motor fuel taxes to local governments to pay for items such as sidewalk repairs, pothole patching and salt for winter plowing operations.

