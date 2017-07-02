SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today granted ten and denied 104 clemency petitions.

This is the eighteenth set of petitions the governor has reviewed since taking office. Each person granted clemency has recently undergone a criminal background check through the Illinois State Police’s Law Enforcement Agencies Data System.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A granted clemency request for a pardon with expungement allows the petitioner to seek expungement of their conviction through the court system.

For additional information on the granted clemency cases, please contact the Prisoner Review Board at (217) 782-1610.

More like this:

Alton Man Charged With Sexual Abuse, Attempted Sexual Assault Of 14-Year-Old
4 days ago
Durbin, Senate Judiciary Democrats Ask AG Bondi For Clarification On The Trump Admin’s Extreme & Partisan Approach To The Pardon Power
Apr 2, 2025
Durbin Questions Witnesses During Spotlight Hearing On The Trump Administration’s Attacks On The Rule Of Law
Apr 8, 2025
Alton Residents Charged In Battery, Burglary Cases
Jul 2, 2025
Jerseyville Student Ruyle Completes Degree At Wichita State University
2 days ago

 