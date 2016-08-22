SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today signed an Executive Order directing all references of “ward of the state” or “ward of the Department” within the child welfare system be changed to “youth in care.” The order is a direct response to a meeting the Governor had with youth in care who voiced their unease with the label. “Ward” is widely viewed by youth in care as particularly disparaging and becomes a dominant label for their legal status, distinguishing them from other children and youth.

“The normal for a youth in care should be the same normal that every other child in Illinois enjoys,” said Governor Bruce Rauner. “Director Sheldon and the DCFS team have worked to transform the foster care process in order to be more responsive and give youth in care more opportunities. I am honored to be here today to further our work to help each and every one of these kids feel loved and supported by the Illinois community.”

The Governor was joined by Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director George Sheldon at the signing, which took place in the Governor’s Tent at the Illinois State Fair.

“We have worked tirelessly to transform the relationship between youth in care and community to ensure they have the best possible chance at overcoming the circumstances they were born into. These bills are another big step towards breaking down barriers for our youth in care to help these passionate, loving and hardworking kids feel as normal as possible,” said Director Sheldon.

Over the last year and a half, the administration has worked on many initiatives to reform the DCFS system to better respond to the needs of youth in care and families in need. Along with the Executive Order, Governor Rauner signed four bills to further help DCFS, foster parents and youth in care address barriers for youth and allow for stronger bonds within their families and communities.

HB 5665 amends the Children and Family Services Act to fully support the enrichment and immersion of youth in care into their communities. The bill provides that children who are in the care and custody of the Department of Children and Family Services are entitled to participate to the fullest extent in extracurricular, enrichment, cultural and social activities in his or her community.

HB 5551 recognizes the important role of foster parents and expands the definition of “fictive kin” to include any individual who is the child’s foster parent.

HB 4641 and HB 4590 establish a stronger adoption approval process for families to ensure that our youth in care go to the very best and most supportive homes. HB 4641 amends the Child Care Act of 1969 to require approvals of adoption-only homes by licensed child welfare agencies. Under the new law, licensed child welfare agencies must thoroughly investigate and evaluate the criminal history of homes in which an adult resident has an arrest or conviction record. HB 4590 expands the list of disclosures in the Adoption Act to include the selection of an adoptive family.

In addition, Governor Rauner also took action on the following bills:

Bill No.: HB 4935

An Act Concerning Health

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediate

Bill No.: HB 5656

An Act Concerning State Government

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2017

Bill No.: SB 232

An Act Concerning Education

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2017

Bill No.: SB 2393

An Act Concerning Education

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2017

