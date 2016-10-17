SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner issued Executive Order 16-12 rescinding Executive Order 04-02 that consolidated media relations functions of state agencies under the Department of Central Management Services (CMS).

Prior administrations never fully enforced Executive Order 04-02. CMS recommended Governor Rauner rescind the order because media relations functions existed appropriately within the state agencies. Executive Order 16-02 allows CMS to ensure all media relations positions are properly established and classified under the state’s Personnel Code.

The Rauner Administration continues to review old orders and policies set up by prior administration’s to ensure that they continue to meet best practices for efficient government operations and compliance with state and federal statutes.

