Participates in Project Blue Light to honor law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner today thanked law enforcement officers for their service at the National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Breakfast in Springfield.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our men and women in uniform keep us all safe, they deserve our utmost support and respect,” Governor Rauner said. “There is no more challenging work anywhere in America. There is no more noble profession anywhere in America than being a law enforcement officer. These are brave men and women that put their personal safety at risk. We are here today to say thank you, we stand with you and we support you.”

Today, at the Executive Mansion - the People’s House – in recognition of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (LEAD) the Governor and First Lady will participate in Project Blue Light. The lights at the People’s House will be lit in blue to honor our law enforcement officers’ service and dedication.

More like this:

Illinois Recognizes March 31st as Transgender Day of Visibility
Mar 31, 2025
Mustache March 4PD to Host 8th Annual "Back the Blue" Fundraiser for Local Police Departments
Mar 10, 2025
Rep. Davidsmeyer Focused on Stopping Illegal Immigration
Mar 19, 2025
Jersey County Sheriff Manns Promises More Visibility on County Roads
3 days ago
Gov. Pritzker Delivers Remarks to American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) in the Midwest
Feb 25, 2025

 