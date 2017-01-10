Participates in Project Blue Light to honor law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner today thanked law enforcement officers for their service at the National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Breakfast in Springfield.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our men and women in uniform keep us all safe, they deserve our utmost support and respect,” Governor Rauner said. “There is no more challenging work anywhere in America. There is no more noble profession anywhere in America than being a law enforcement officer. These are brave men and women that put their personal safety at risk. We are here today to say thank you, we stand with you and we support you.”

Today, at the Executive Mansion - the People’s House – in recognition of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (LEAD) the Governor and First Lady will participate in Project Blue Light. The lights at the People’s House will be lit in blue to honor our law enforcement officers’ service and dedication.

More like this: