SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today kicked off National Small Business Week in Illinois by stopping in at four of Illinois’ premier small businesses. He made visits to Custom Cup Coffee in Springfield, Computer Techniques Inc. in Taylorville, Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup in Shirley, and DoMor Equipment in Eureka.

“Small businesses are critically important to Illinois and in communities across America,” Governor Rauner said. “We need to help small businesses grow in order to create a better future for our state. By making changes to our broken system through cutting the red tape and lowering property taxes, we can help small businesses thrive.”

Small businesses employ 2.4 million Illinoisans and create two out of every three new jobs in our economy, including nearly 44,000 last year. Additionally, small businesses represent 46 percent of businesses in Illinois.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Illinois' economy,” said Illinois Department of Commerce Director Sean McCarthy. “Their commitment to hard work and measured risk are what create jobs and opportunity in Illinois and around the country. The department works every day to better support our small businesses - to help them grow, create jobs and further invest in their communities.”

Small Business Development Centers through the Illinois Department of Commerce offer a number of services to help small businesses get off the ground and grow in Illinois including: one-on-one business advice and management, developing business plans, and providing access to training opportunities. For more information on SBDC’s, you can click here or call 1.800.252.2923.

Governor Rauner also issued a proclamation declaring April 30-May 6, 2017 as National Small Business Week in Illinois in honor of the important contributions Illinois small business make in their communities.

