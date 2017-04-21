Address Economic Growth and Job Creation

CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner today opened the 50th annual Chicago Business Opportunity Fair hosted by the Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council and discussed the administration’s efforts to increase economic growth and job creation.

“Illinois is an incredibly diverse state, and we benefit from that diversity. As business leaders and entrepreneurs, you have seen firsthand the profound challenges facing our state,” said Governor Rauner. “We have to change the environment in this state and create a business climate that fosters businesses and rewards economic growth, hard work and new ideas.”

The Rauner administration is committed to changing that by cutting through the red tape of rules and regulations that keep businesses from investing in Illinois. By making it easier for businesses to grow and create jobs, the state will deliver new opportunity to families and residents in every community and in every part of Illinois. In addition to working to change the state’s business climate, Governor Rauner has created the ADME program to connect minority entrepreneurs to networks they may not otherwise have.

The Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council is an organization with the goal to increase business opportunities between major buying organizations and minority-owned businesses. It was founded on two fundamental principles: there has to be a partnership between minority businesses, corporate America and government and there has to be a basic fairness in the marketplace for all.

The Chicago Business Opportunity Fair is the longest running multi-day conference and trade fair focused on minority-owned businesses.