SPRINGFIELD –Governor Bruce Rauner cut the ribbon to open the 2016 Illinois State Fair this morning. The ceremony signifies the official start of the 10 day celebration of Illinois agriculture. This year’s State Fair theme is, “Producing Our Future.”

“Here in Illinois, Agriculture isn’t just about economics and yields, it’s about family and generations of hard work. It’s about fostering the great things we have produced and nurturing them into even better things for our future,” Governor Rauner said. “The next ten days are a celebration of Illinois agriculture, family, hard work, and the great things we produce as a community. Enjoy this great state exhibition.”

The Governor was joined at the ceremony by Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti, Department of Agriculture Director Raymond Poe, State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon, Department of Natural Resources Director Wayne Rosenthal, Department of Veteran’s Affairs Director Erica Jeffries, Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, State Fair Queen Abby Foster, along with other local leaders and agricultural representatives.

The Illinois State Fair runs through August 21 in Springfield.

