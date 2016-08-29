DU QUOIN – Governor Bruce Rauner tonight cut the ribbon to open the 2016 Du Quoin State Fair before walking in the annual Twilight Parade. The ceremony signifies the official start of the 11 day Southern Illinois exhibition of agriculture. This year’s theme is “Producing Our Future.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Du Quoin State Fair is important because it shows off Southern Illinois and all the great things it has to offer – the community, the work ethic, the agriculture,” Governor Rauner said. “This year’s theme is Producing Our Future, which is a great reminder of how important this industry is to our great state, not just in the goods that we produce, but in the longstanding tradition and values it represents.”

The Governor was joined at the ceremony by Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti, Department of Agriculture Director Raymond Poe, State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon, Department of Natural Resources Director Wayne Rosenthal, Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi, 2016 Du Quoin Twilight Parade Grand Marshal Senator DavidLuechtefeld, Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Abby Foster, along with other local leaders and agricultural representatives.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs through September 5 in Du Quoin.

More like this: