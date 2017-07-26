SPRINGFIELD – Today, Gov. Bruce Rauner expressed outrage with Democratic leadership in the General Assembly for continuing to play political games with children’s education. Senate Bill 1, the education funding bill, was passed May 31, but Senate Democrats have refused to send it to the governor’s desk, putting at risk the start of the school year.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“No child in Illinois should lose a single minute of their education for political gain,” Gov. Rauner said. “Why wait until Monday to send me the bill? It’s unconscionable. It’s wrong. Our children deserve so much better than this. It’s wrong to take money from school kids and send it to CPS pension payments.”

The current version of SB 1 includes a massive pension payment for Chicago Public Schools. Gov. Rauner plans to issue an amendatory veto that will eliminate the CPS pension bailout and send more money to school districts across the state. He has been unable to do so because Senate Democrats have refused to send the bill to Gov. Rauner, hoping to force a crisis before the start of the school year.

More like this:

In Spotlight Forum, Durbin Slams GOP’s Budget Reconciliation Bill That Will Siphon Resources From Public Education
Jun 25, 2025
Senate Republicans Block Duckworth Effort to Protect Veterans and Other Americans from Going Hungry as a Result of Trump’s Big, Beautiful Betrayal
Jul 1, 2025
Comptroller Mendoza Starts Fiscal Year 2026 With All The State’s General Revenue Fund Bills Paid
Jul 1, 2025
Budzinski Statement On What She Calls Republicans’ 'Betrayal of Working Families' 
Jul 3, 2025
IFT President Dan Montgomery Will Not Seek Reelection After Nearly 15 Years at the Helm
Jul 4, 2025

 