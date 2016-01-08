SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner today announced that the State will waive penalties and interest for taxpayers who cannot file or pay on time as a result of the December 2015 and January 2016 floods. The waiver applies to taxpayers in the 23 disaster declared counties for payments or returns due between December 23, 2015 and June 30, 2016.

“Right now, our impacted communities are dealing with catastrophic damage as a result of the flooding,” said Governor Rauner. “Now is the time to focus on healing and recuperation, not deadlines. Once these affected families and businesses have had the opportunity to recuperate, they can gather the essential paperwork to file their returns and pay taxes.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The 23 declared disaster counties include: Alexander, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Cumberland, Douglas, Iroquois, Jackson, Jersey, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Menard, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, Randolph, Richland, Sangamon, St. Clair, and Vermilion.

Taxpayers who opt to mail their deferred returns and payments should write Flood – December 2015 on the outside of the envelope in red ink and on the top of each page of the tax filing, so the account can be updated and handled appropriately. Filers using MyTax Illinois or electronic filing methods are instructed to refer to the Illinois Department of Revenue’s website: Tax.Illinois.Gov. For questions, the Illinois Department of Revenue has set up a mailbox dedicated to those impacted by the floods at: REV.DisasterRelief2015@illinois.gov.

More like this: