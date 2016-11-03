Governor Rauner declares Nov. 4 World Champion Chicago Cubs Day Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner has proclaimed Friday, November 4, 2016, as World Champion Chicago Cubs Day across Illinois in celebration of the Cubs’ historic World Series win over the Cleveland Indians. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! “The Cubs winning the World Series is bigger than baseball. It is especially meaningful for the generations of Cubs fans who have stood by this team, through thick and thin, for the last 108 years,” said Governor Rauner. “I’m a North Sider. I was born a few blocks from Wrigley Field, and I remember watching the Cubs every summer on Channel 9. We have been through every emotion with this team. To see this historic win, to see the players lift the Commissioner’s Trophy, that’s a moment for all of us. This is a celebration for past and present fans along with all the Cubs’ legends who never gave up hope.” Below is the language of the official proclamation. WHEREAS, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, beating the Cleveland Indians in Game Seven, by a score of eight to seven in extra innings; and, WHEREAS, the 2016 World Series win is the first world championship for the Cubs in 108 years; the team last won the World Series in 1908; and,WHEREAS, during the regular season, the 2016 Chicago Cubs won 103 games, the most wins for the franchise since 1910; and, WHEREAS, on their run to the World Series, the Cubs defeated the San Francisco Giants in the National League Division Series in four games and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series in six games; and, WHEREAS, a true team effort all season led to the Cubs' stunning and momentous World Series victory, and this achievement is proof of their commitment to baseball excellence; and, WHEREAS, the historic accomplishment also honors Cubs' greats like Ron Santo, "Sweet-Swinging" Billy Williams, and "Mr. Cub" Ernie Banks, who never had the opportunity to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy, as well as other Cubs legends like Harry Caray; and, WHEREAS, the World Series is especially meaningful for the generations of Cubs fans who have stood by the team, through thick and thin, over the last 108 years; and, WHEREAS, the State of Illinois could not be prouder of all the Cubs players, along with Chairman Tom Ricketts, President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein, Manager Joe Maddon, and all the coaches and staff, for winning the 2016 World Series; THEREFORE, I, Bruce Rauner, Governor of the State of Illinois, do hereby proclaim November 4, 2016, as WORLD CHAMPION CHICAGO CUBS DAY in Illinois in celebration of the Cubs' historic World Series win, and join the City of Chicago and the rest of the State of Illinois in congratulating the Cubs on their remarkable championship season. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending