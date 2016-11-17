SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today announced that April 22, 2017, will be the first annual State Day of Service in the state of Illinois.

Throughout the past few years, many volunteer groups have expressed an interest in helping out at various state agencies. However, due to the previous AFSCME contract, severe restrictions were placed on the use of volunteers. The recent decision by the Illinois Labor Relations Board will now allow the state greater flexibility in using volunteers.

“We are all residents of Illinois and all working towards the goal of making the state a better place to live and work,” said Governor Rauner. “Given the state’s challenging financial circumstances, it is absolutely essential that we engage partners when and where we can. Through the first State Day of Service, we will be able to provide additional services at no cost to taxpayers, while giving volunteers an opportunity to give back and help their fellow Illinois residents.”

On the State Day of Service, groups and individuals will be able to come together across the state to assist state agencies through activities like cleaning up state parks, working on projects at the state fairgrounds or even volunteering at the state’s veterans homes.?

In the coming weeks and months, more information regarding the timing, location, and activities that will occur on April 22, 2017, will be released.

