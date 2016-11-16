SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner, joined by leaders from Illinois Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Manufacturers' Association, Associated Builders and Contractors and the National Federation of Independent Business, today discussed reforms to create jobs, lower property taxes and improve our schools during an Apprenticeship Town Hall at Ruby Electric. This event was in recognition of National Apprenticeship Week which Governor Rauner proclaimed November 14-18, 2016, in Illinois in support of meaningful pathways to promote jobs and economic prosperity.

“Apprenticeships are a win-win for employers and employees,” Governor Rauner said. “They go beyond typical classroom experience. They give our young people the hands on skills and the work experience they need. But apprenticeships are just one piece of what we need to grow our economy. We need a balanced budget with reforms to create jobs, lower property taxes and improve our schools to create a better future for all Illinois residents.”

Apprenticeships offer employers in every industry the tools to develop a highly skilled workforce to help successfully grow their business and provide opportunities to earn a salary while learning necessary skills to succeed in high-demand careers.

National Apprenticeship Week is an opportunity for the nation’s apprenticeship community to tell the story of apprenticeship. It is an invitation to business and industry, education, career seekers, community-based organizations, students, and workers to learn about the real world advantages of apprenticeships.

