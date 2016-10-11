Governor Rauner celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – Governor Rauner today joined Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. He highlighted the importance of the Hispanic community in Illinois.



“We are very blessed here in Illinois because we have one of the largest, most vibrant, most dynamic Hispanic communities in the country and that is a source of pride and prosperity for all of our people,” Governor Rauner said. “Every day, I am fighting for the people of Illinois to see real change. If we focus on making Illinois competitive and lay a solid foundation for economic growth and prosperity, all Illinoisans will benefit, and Illinois’ future will once again be bright.”



Governor Rauner has made it a priority to have Hispanic leaders throughout the Administration which includes Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti. She is the first Latina Lieutenant Governor in the country.



Governor Rauner has made it a priority to have Hispanic leaders throughout the Administration which includes Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti. She is the first Latina Lieutenant Governor in the country.

Hispanic Heritage Month started September 15 and ends October 15. The month is a time to celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans.