CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner today celebrated 50 years of Earth Friendly Products and commended its success as a leader in affordable, green products in Illinois.

“Companies like Earth Friendly Products are the reason why we’ve been able to maintain such a healthy environment for people and the planet, here in Illinois,” said Governor Rauner. “The Vlahakis family is an example of the American Dream. Their determination and perseverance led to the creation of this incredible company to create green products that were effective and affordable, giving all Americans access to purchase green products.”

Earth Friendly Products has remained a leader in their industry and continue to keep efficacy, green and affordability at the forefront of their business. The administration is working to ensure that all businesses in Illinois can be this successful. One way to do that is to cut the regulatory red tape that is blocking small businesses and entrepreneurs from wanting to grow and expand in Illinois. Governor Rauner launched Illinois Competitiveness Council to streamline and improve restrictions in state government.

Van Vlahakis started Earth Friendly Products in 1967. The company is a pioneer in the green manufacturing industry. In 2014, Vlahakis’ ECOS laundry detergent had become the number one green selling brand throughout the United States.