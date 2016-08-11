SCOTT AFB - Governor Bruce Rauner joined federal, state and local officials in cutting the ribbon to open the Defense Information System Agency (DISA) Global Operations Command Facility this morning at Scott Air Force Base. He highlighted the importance of the federal, state and local collaboration in this investment to Illinois.

“Today is an example of what happens when all levels of governments come together,” Gov. Rauner said. “Together, we have built a centralized facility that will create jobs to grow the area economy while investing in our infrastructure to keep our country safe.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This $100M investment is a significant win for Illinois taxpayers. Just during construction alone an average of 85 workers per day from approximately 10 local subcontractors were employed.

The unveiling of this 164,000 sq. ft. DISA Global complex is the culmination of a decade of planning and three years of construction. The Facility houses the largest cyber operations center in the United States and provides centralized housing for all of the 950+ DISA Global Joint Military, Civilian and Contractor Workforce.

Video of the event will be posted here.

More like this: