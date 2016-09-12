Article continues after sponsor message

NORTH RIVERSIDE – Governor Bruce Rauner attended a deployment ceremony today for the 710th Area Support Medical Company at North Riverside Armory. Thecompany’s 19 soldiers will be departing for training at Fort Hood, Texas, before deploying to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

“Today, on the fifteenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that shook our country, we are reminded of just how much our men and women in uniform sacrifice to protect our freedom and way of life,” Governor Rauner said. “Thank you for your service to the great state of Illinois and to the United States of America. Your patriotism and dedication are an inspiration to us all. The people of Illinois will keep you in our thoughts and prayers, and we wish you a safe deployment. God bless you.”

All 19 soldiers will undergo preparations at Fort Hood, Texas before deploying for the nine month mission. The group will assist area hospitals and clinics in the Bagram, Afghanistan area and provide medical support to both U.S. and coalition forces. The 710th Area Support Medical Company is commanded by Major Alhaja Swebatu Giwi-Falana.

