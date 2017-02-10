ADDISON - Governor Bruce Rauner today attended the Associated Builders and Contractors’ (ABC) Illinois Apprenticeship Graduation and Awards Ceremony to congratulate the graduates of the Class of 2016. ABC’s mission is to advance the values of merit shop construction, which encourages open competitions and free enterprise within the construction and contracting industry, based on merit and regardless of labor affiliation.

“These programs are so important to students because they deliver the pathway to good paying jobs and high quality careers,” Governor Rauner said. “We’re working to provide the education and training necessary for our future generations to succeed, and ensure that everyone in every neighborhood and in every community across Illinois has the same opportunities.

Governor Rauner’s Cabinet on Children and Youth has made apprenticeships a priority by bringing together all of the state’s agencies serving Illinois’ young people to ensure they are healthy, safe and receiving a high-quality education from cradle to career. The Cabinet’s Apprenticeship Plus initiative will expand and transform apprenticeships in Illinois by building capacity, infrastructure and expert support in every region of our state.

"Associated Builders and Contractors is thrilled to honor the impressive commitment to high quality construction and developing a well-trained and safe construction workforce displayed by our members,” Alicia Martin, Illinois Chapter President of Associated Builders and Contractors said. “The projects honored through our Excellence in Construction awards program are great examples of the focus on safety, innovation and on-time delivery project owners expect from award-winning ABC members and their skilled workforce. Finally, ABC could not be prouder of our graduating apprentices who have taken advantage of the tremendous career opportunities the construction industry presents and demonstrated the commitment needed to master their craft."

