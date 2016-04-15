Residents and Businesses in Christian, Iroquois and Contiguous Counties Can Apply for Low-Interest, Long-Term Loans to Boost Recovery

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner today announced the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved the state’s request for assistance to help people and businesses in Christian and Iroquois counties recover from severe storms and floods that occurred in late December.

In addition, people and businesses in counties contiguous to Christian and Iroquois counties, including Ford, Kankakee, Macon, Montgomery, Sangamon, Shelby and Vermilion in Illinois and the Indiana counties of Benton and Newton, also are eligible to apply for low-interest, long-term loans made available by the SBA declaration.

“This assistance will help many people and businesses begin the next phase of their recovery from this disaster,” said Gov. Rauner. “I want to thank members of the Illinois Congressional delegation for their strong support of this request.”

To be eligible for an SBA declaration, at least 25 homes and/or businesses in a county must sustain major, uninsured losses of 40 percent or more. A damage assessment conducted in February identified 33 homes and six businesses in Christian County and 22 homes and five businesses in Iroquois County that met the criteria.

More information about the disaster loan program and details about a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) will be announced by the SBA in the near future.

