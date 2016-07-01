CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) Director Lisa Bonnett will resign from the Administration effective today. Governor Rauner has selected Alec Messina to fill the position.

Messina is currently the Policy Adviser for Environment and Energy in the Office of the Governor where he is the Governor’s liaison to six state agencies: the Illinois Commerce Commission, the Illinois Department of Agriculture, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the Illinois Pollution Control Board and the Illinois Power Agency. As a policy adviser, Messina assisted in the resolution of numerous regulatory and permitting delays, and coordinated legislative and regulatory development in the areas of environment and energy. In addition, Messina also was involved with the transition of the State 911 Program from the Commerce Commission to the Illinois State Police, as well as subsequent consolidation efforts.



Messina previously worked for the IEPA as Chief Legal Counsel from 2005-2010. In addition, he previously served as the Executive Director of the Illinois Environmental Regulatory Group, a non-profit trade association. He initially served as its General Counsel.

Messina earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and a law degree from Southern Illinois University. He lives in Springfield.

In addition, Governor Rauner appointed George Obernagel to the Illinois Finance Authority today. His years of experience as an executive in local banking will bring an important perspective to the board.

For more than 25 years, Obernagel worked for two community banks in Belleville. He was the Vice President, Trust Officer and Farm Manager for Union Planters Bank until 2001 and then became the Vice President, Trust Officer and Farm Manager for West Pointe Bank and Trust until 2004. Currently, Obernagel is the owner of his family farm, with locations in Illinois, Arkansas and Nebraska. He also owns the Waterloo Republic Times Newspaper and is a part owner of seven John Deere Dealerships.

Obernagel earned his bachelor’s degree from McKendree College. He lives in Waterloo.

Governor Rauner also reappointed Jeff Brincat and Shelley Kalita to the Illinois Racing Board.

Further, the Governor announced today Chief Operating Officer Linda Lingle is resigning from the Administration.

“I thank Linda Lingle for her service to the people of Illinois,” Governor Rauner said. “Linda made a commitment to help us with our transformation efforts, and she has done a great job of helping to move our state in a new, positive direction. Diana and I wish her nothing but the best in all of her future endeavors.”

“I want to thank Governor Rauner for the opportunity to serve the people of Illinois,” Lingle said. “I believe in the work Governor Rauner is doing to turn around the State of Illinois and am honored to have served in his Administration working toward transforming government operations.”

Deputy Governor Trey Childress will add to his duties and take on the additional role of Chief Operating Officer. Childress previously served as the COO for the State of Georgia under two governors where he led government transformation initiatives, while overseeing the state’s various departments, agencies, and boards and commissions. He also served as the Director of the Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget, and was responsible for the State’s $32 billion budget. Childress earned a master’s degree in public policy and bachelor’s degrees in industrial and systems engineering and international affairs from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. He lives in Chicago.

David Wu, Director of Government Transformation, will become Deputy Chief Operating Officer. Wu previously served as a policy director for former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels. He also worked for Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard. In addition to his work in public policy, he has experience in international finance, and traditional and digital media. Wu earned a bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University in Connecticut, a master’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, and an MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School. He lives in Chicago.

