CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner today announced he has made appointments to Northeastern Illinois University’s Board of Trustees, the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the Workers Compensation Committee and the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

Name: Carlos Azcoitia

Position: Trustee – Northeastern Illinois University Board of Trustees

Governor Bruce Rauner has reappointed Carlos Azcoitia to the Northeastern Illinois University Board of Trustees. Azcoitia’s extensive experience as a university professor and school administrator will continue to be instrumental to the board’s strategic vision.

Azcoitia currently teaches at National Louis University where he is a distinguished professor of practice and teaches courses in educational leadership. He previously worked for the Chicago Public School system for 32 years in a variety of positions including principal and administrator.

Azcoitia graduated with his bachelor’s degree from the University of Puerto Rico. He received his master’s in education from National Louis University and his Ph.D. in education from Northern Illinois University. He lives in Morton Grove.

Name: Jim Palos

Position: Trustee – Northeastern Illinois University Board of Trustees

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Jim Palos to the Northeastern Illinois University Board of Trustees. Palos’ work with the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Illinois State Board of Education, and as a management executive, will provide a valuable perspective to the board.

Palos currently serves as executive director of the Hyde Park Institute in Chicago. In that role, he is responsible for the overall management of the organization, which offers educational programming for the nonprofit educational institution. He served as president of Wright Community College in Chicago. Previously, he served as a principal of his own management consulting firm, JP Consulting, that specialized in nonprofit organizations.

Palos graduated from Columbia College in New York. He received his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. He lives in Chicago.

Name: Sherry Eagle

Positions: Board Member – Illinois Board of Higher Education

Trustee – Northeastern Illinois University Board of Trustees

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Sherry Eagle to both the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Northeastern Illinois University Board of Trustees. Eagle’s education administrative background will be beneficial to the success of both boards.

Eagle currently serves as executive director for the Institute for Collaboration of Aurora University. In that role, she leads the institute’s work including STEM and senior citizen initiatives along with community-wide projects that involved corporate, nonprofit and education partners. Past roles include being the Superintendent of the Aurora West School District 129 and the Vice Principal for science, mathematics, special education and reading at Thornwood High School.

Palos graduated from the University of Illinois – Chicago. She received her master’s degree from the University of Chicago and her doctorate from Northern Illinois University. She lives in Chicago.

Name: Eduardo Garza

Position: Trustee – Northeastern Illinois University Board of Trustees

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Eduardo Garza to the Northeastern Illinois University Board of Trustees. Eagle’s education administrative background will provide an important perspective to the board.

Garza currently serves as the dean of student services at City Colleges of Chicago where he oversees services from academic advising to disability access and wellness centers. He previously served as Director of Government Affairs for Chicago Public Schools where he oversaw legislative affairs. He has previously served on the Chicago City Council.

Garza graduated from the University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign. He received his master’s degree from the University of Illinois – Chicago, and he received his doctorate in education from DePaul University. He lives in Chicago.

Name: Deborah Simpson

Position: Commissioner – Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission

Governor Bruce Rauner will appoint Deborah Simpson as a Commissioner on the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission. Simpson’s current experience on the commission will be instrumental in her new role.

Simpson currently serves as an arbitrator for the Workers’ Compensation Commission where she reviews, approves and sends corrections contracts between injured workers and employers. She also ensures parties understand what happens when entering into contracts. She previously served as the State of Illinois’ Assistant Attorney General for 11 years where she represented state agencies in federal and state court.

Simpson graduated from DePaul University. She received her law degree from The John Marshall Law School. She lives in St. Charles.

Name: Lenore ‘Elizabeth’ Coppoletti

Position: Commissioner – Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission

Governor Bruce Rauner will appoint Elizabeth Coppoletti to the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission. Coppoletti’s previous work experience as an attorney conducting hearings in front of the Commission will bring vital knowledge to her new role.

Coppoletti currently serves as the director of the appellate department at Nyhan, Bambrick, Kinzie & Lowry. She oversees the preparations of briefs and other filings at various levels of the appellate process and conducts oral arguments at all judicial levels.

Coppoletti graduated from Vanderbilt University. She received her law degree from Loyola University Law School. She lives in Chicago.

Name: Jeffrey Tinervin

Position: Board Member – Illinois Housing Development Authority

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Jeffrey Tinervin to the Illinois Housing Development Authority. Tinervin’s decades of property management experience will bring an important insight to the board.

Tinervin has served as the president and owner of First Site, Ltd. for 35 years. First Site, Ltd. is a property management company that primarily focuses on developing housing for students.

Tinervin graduated from the University of Illinois—Urbana-Champaign.

