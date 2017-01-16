

CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has made appointments to the Chicago State University Board of Trustees, the Illinois State Board of Education, the Department of Central Management Services and the Department of Agriculture.





Name: Paul Vallas

Position: Trustee – Chicago State University Board of Trustees

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Paul Vallas to the Chicago State University Board of Trustees. Vallas’ decades of transformational educational administration experience will be instrumental to Chicago State University.

Vallas was most recently the superintendent of the Bridgeport Connecticut Public School system where he assumed executive responsibilities for the administration and operation of the entire K-12 operation. His notable previous roles include being Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago Public Schools, the School District of Philadelphia, and the Recovery School District of Louisiana. Vallas was the Democratic nominee for Illinois Lieutenant Governor in 2014.

Vallas received his B.S and M.S. in political science from Western Illinois University.

Name: Tiffany Harper

Position: Trustee – Chicago State University Board of Trustees

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Tiffany Harper to the Chicago State University Board of Trustees. Harper’s years of experience in legal counsel and litigation will be a major asset to the success of Chicago State University.

Harper is currently associate counsel at Grant Thornton LLP in Chicago. As in-house counsel, she advises the firm on complex contract negotiation and drafting, bankruptcy and restructuring, human resources and general litigation matters. She previously was a Senior Associate at Polsinelli PC and an attorney at Navistar Financial Corporation.

Harper received her B.A. from Dartmouth College. She received her J.D. from Washington University School of Law.

Name: Nicholas Gowen

Position: Trustee – Chicago State University Board of Trustees

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Nicholas Gowen to the Chicago State University Board of Trustees. Gowen has over a decade of legal expertise that will be crucial to the strategic planning and implementation at Chicago State University.

Gowen is currently a partner practicing commercial litigation at Burke, Warren, MacKaw & Serritella P.C. He held similar commercial litigation roles at Honigman, Miller, Schwartz and Cahn LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP.

Gowen received his B.A. in political science from University of Illinois at Chicago. He received his J.D. from University of Illinois College of Law.

Name: Kambium Buckner

Article continues after sponsor message

Position: Trustee – Chicago State University Board of Trustees

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Kambium Buckner to the Chicago State University Board of Trustees. Buckner’s roles in policy, advising and neighborhood relations will help guide Chicago State University’s overarching strategy to success.

Buckner is currently the executive director at World Sport Chicago where he is responsible for overseeing the organization’s administration, budget programs and strategic planning. Past notable roles include being the senior manager of government and neighborhood relations for the Chicago Cubs. In that role, he coordinated and implemented Cubs’ community interactions, relationships with local elected officials and community outreach. He also acted as senior advisor to the Mayor of New Orleans.

Buckner received his undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He received his J.D. from DePaul University College of Law.





Name: Jason Barclay

Position: Board Member – Illinois State Board of Education



Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Jason Barclay to the Illinois State Board of Education. Barclay’s experience in state government coupled with his time working with an Indianapolis charter school make him uniquely qualified for the position.

Barclay is currently the General Counsel of Athletico Physical Therapy. Previously, he was General Counsel in the Office of Governor and oversaw the legal departments of Illinois’ Executive Branch. He also worked as a partner at Barnes & Thornburg and as an attorney for former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels.

In addition to his work as an attorney, Barclay helped found a technology-focused charter school in Indianapolis and served on its board. He has also volunteered for DARE.

Barclay earned his bachelor’s degree from Duke University and his law degree from the University of Virginia. He lives in Hinsdale.

Name: Jimmy Odom

Position: Assistant Director - Department of Central Management Services

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Jimmy Odom the Assistant Director of Central Management Services. Odom's experience in management and minority business development will make him an asset in this role.

Currently, Odom is the Senior Vice President for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Intersect Illinois, which is the non-profit working with the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to grow the Illinois economy. Previously, he was a Senior Policy Adviser for Minority Business Development at DCEO where he oversaw the creation of ADME, a minority business development program designed to connect entrepreneurs to existing business networks to grow their business.

Odom is an entrepreneur and founded WeDeliver in 2012. The company connects consumers with stores to deliver products on-demand through the web.

Odom earned his degree from Columbia College. He lives in Homewood.

Name: Don Moffitt

Position: Assistant Director - Department of Agriculture

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed former State Rep. Don Moffitt the Assistant Director of the Department of Agriculture. Moffitt is a lifelong farmer with extensive experience in state and local government, which makes him uniquely qualified for the role.

Moffitt represented the 74th District in the House of Representatives since 1993. He served as the minority spokesperson of the Agriculture & Conservation Committee and the Counties & Townships Committee. In addition, he co-chaired a fire protection task force and a task force for emergency medical services. He also served on a number of other committees ranging from education, public safety and infrastructure. Previously, he served as the Knox County Treasurer, and has held a number of other local government positions including mayor of Oneida. Moffitt also was a high school agriculture teacher.

Moffitt earned his bachelor's degree in agricultural education from the University of Illinois. He lives in Gilson.

More like this: