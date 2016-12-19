Name: Heidi Mueller

Position: Director – Department of Juvenile Justice

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Heidi Mueller as director of the Department of Juvenile Justice. Mueller’s experience as Deputy Director of the department will continue to improve Illinois’ juvenile justice system.

Mueller previously held the role of deputy director of programs at the department. In that role, she served as the principal policy-making official for all of the department’s programs including healthcare, behavioral health services, vocational and recreational programming. She conceptualized and implemented the core IDJJ intervention and behavior management programs.

Mueller has a degree in psychology and history from Macalester College. She received her J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School.

Name: Marianne Eterno Murphy

Position: Member – Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Marianne Eterno Murphy to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. Murphy’s decades of government relations experience will be beneficial to the success of the review board.

Murphy currently advocates for employer’s interests as the Vice President of Government Relations at the Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Company. In her role, she drives coalition development and political activity on behalf of the employer. She previously was the Director of Compliance in the Senior Health Division at Celtic Insurance Company and was the Compliance Manager at Golden Rule Insurance Company.

Murphy graduated with a degree in rhetoric from the University of Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Name: Jonathan Ingram

Position: Member – Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Jonathan Ingram to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. Ingram’s research and analytical capabilities will bring a new perspective to the review board.

Ingram is currently the Vice President of Research at the Foundation for Government Accountability where he researches and develops best practices for health care and welfare policy. He is also a senior fellow at the Illinois Policy Institute.

Ingram graduated from MacMurray College with a degree in history and English. He received his J.D. from Southern Illinois University.

Name: Anthony LoSasso

Position: Member – Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Anthony LoSasso to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. LoSasso’s expansive knowledge in health policy will be foundational for the review board.

LoSasso is currently a professor in health policy research at the University of Illinois-Chicago where he conducts health policy research and advises master’s and doctoral level students.

Ingram graduated from MacMurray College with a degree in history and English. He received his J.D. from Southern Illinois University. He previously was a research associate professor at Northwestern University.

He graduated from DePaul University with a degree in economics. He received his Ph.D in economics from Indiana University.

More like this: