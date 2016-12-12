CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has made appointments to the Pollution Control Board and the Real Estate Administration and Disciplinary Board.

Name: Cynthia Santos

Position: Board Member – Pollution Control Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Cynthia Santos to the Pollution Control Board. Santos’ experience on the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District and in state government will bring a valuable perspective to the board.

Santos has served on the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District since 1996. On the board she has developed strategies to protect the health and safety of the public by improving area water course and protecting businesses and homes from flooding, as well as serving as Finance Chairman. Previously she was the Director of Development at St. Viator Parish in Chicago and the Vehicle Services Trainer and the Senior Manager of Driver Services at the Secretary of State.

Santos earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northeastern Illinois University. She lives in Chicago.

Real Estate Administration and Disciplinary Board Appointments:

Dennis Hiffman

Meredith O’Connor

Chris Read*

Norm Willoughby

*Denotes reappointment

