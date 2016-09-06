SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has made appointments to the Illinois State Board of Education, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the Illinois Math and Science Academy Board of Trustees. He has also reappointed several arbitrators to the Workers’ Compensation Commission.

Name: Cesilie Price

Position: Board Member – Illinois State Board of Education

Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has appointed Cesilie Price to the Illinois State Board of Education. Her experience in supporting disadvantaged youth brings an important and original viewpoint to the board.

Currently, Price is the Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Lake County. She manages the operation of the club, and supports the Board of Directors in developing goals and allocating resources. In addition, she oversees program delivery to the club’s youth to improve outcomes for children.

Price earned her bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University and her MBA from the University of Texas-Arlington. She lives in Lake Forest.

Name: Jessica Baer

Position: Director of Professional Regulation at the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Jessica Baer as the Director of Professional Regulation at the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Baer's experience as General Counsel at IDFPR makes her well suited for the position.

As General Counsel of IDFPR, Baer oversees the entire legal department for the agency. She provides input on a number of topics including pending litigation, labor issues, and OEIG investigations. Previously, she worked as an associate at K&L Gates in litigation and antitrust law. Her cases involved complex contractual disputes and antitrust litigation.

Baer is a graduate of the University of Illinois and earned her law degree from DePaul University. She lives in Chicago.

Name: Kathleen Clarke

Article continues after sponsor message

Position: Board Member - Illinois Math and Science Academy Board of Trustees

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Kathleen Clarke to the Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) Board of Trustees. As a graduate of IMSA, with an extensive background in education and education management, Clarke will make an excellent addition to the board.

Currently, Clarke is the Chief of Network Operations at the Chicago Charter School Foundation. She leads finance, facilities and development efforts for the non-profit that serves more than 8,500 children. Previously, she was the Director of Operations at Namaste Charter School, growing the school from 90 students to 450 students. Prior to that, she was an Accountability Coordinator at Chicago Public Schools. In that role she provided program and operations support to charter schools within the district.

Clarke is a graduate of Grinnell College. She earned her master's degree from the University of Chicago. She lives in Chicago.

Reappointed Workers’ Compensation Commission Arbitrators

Gregory Dollison

Brian Cronin

Kurt Carlson

Molly Mason

Carolyn Doherty

William Gallagher

Douglas McCarthy

Christina Hemenway

Deborah Simpson

Edward Lee

Barbara Flores

More like this: