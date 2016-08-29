



SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has made appointments to the Teachers’ Retirement System of Illinois and Illinois Workforce Investment Board.

Name: Anne Marie Splitstone

Position: Board Member – Teachers’ Retirement System of Illinois

Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has appointed Anne Marie Splitstone to the Teachers’ Retirement System of Illinois. Splitstone’s experience will benefit the board.

Splitstone is currently the Chief Marketing Office of Nature’s Variety. In this role she oversees the company’s communication and marketing efforts. Previously, she was the Director of Marketing for Wrigley’s domestic gum business and the Senior Category Business Director for Kraft Foods.

Splitstone received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and her MBA from Northwestern University. She lives in Elmhurst.

Name: Laura Pearl

Article continues after sponsor message

Position: Board Member – Teachers’ Retirement System of Illinois

Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has appointed Laura Pearl to the Teachers’ Retirement System of Illinois. Pearl’s background and years of experience in business will bring an excellent perspective to the board.

Currently, Pearl is the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Longford Capital Management. She handles financial analysis of all investment opportunities, including financial statement generation, tax planning and administration, compliance, among other duties. She is also the Managing Director of Ceres Venture Management/Demeter Partners. Previously, she was the Chief Financial Officer for InStadium, Inc.

Pearl graduated from the University of Illinois and earned her MBA from the University of Chicago. She lives in Glenview.

Name: David Friedman

Position: Board Member – Illinois Workforce Investment Board

Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has appointed David Friedman to the Illinois Workforce Investment Board. Friedman’s extensive marketing experience will bring an added perspective to the board.

Friedman is currently the Chief Executive Officer of AutonomyWorks, a marketing services start-up. In this role, he is responsible for the day-to-day workings of the company. Previously, he was the President of Marketing with Sears Holdings, where he launched the Shop Your Way Rewards marketing program.

Friedman received his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and his MBA from the University of Chicago. He lives in Hinsdale.

More like this: