CHICAGO – Governor Rauner reaffirmed his commitment to Illinois taxpayers today at the 75th annual meeting of the Taxpayers' Federation of Illinois. Since taking office, Governor Rauner has advocated to grow Illinois' economy and make our state more competitive.

“We can't just raise taxes and walk away," said Governor Rauner. "Workers in every industry have told me about their struggles to feed their families while juggling skyrocketing property taxes and income taxes. We must reduce the overall tax burden on our hardworking families in Illinois. Thank you for standing strong as we work to implement structural reforms to make Illinois more competitive. I will never stop fighting for reforms to our government.”

Governor Rauner has dedicated his efforts to providing Illinoisans a competitive business environment by implementing common sense structural reforms to grow the economy.

Since taking office, the administration has been working in good faith with the Illinois legislature to adopt changes that would rein in out-of-control property taxes that hurt middle class families and small businesses. Other pro-growth reforms the administration is advocating include workers’ compensation reforms, labor regulation reforms and skyrocketing liability costs that stifle businesses’ ability to grow and too often force them out of Illinois.

However, the majority party in the legislature has indicated it is not prepared to make any of these changes until after the November election. In absence of a balanced budget with structural reforms, the Governor supports a fiscally responsible bridge as outlined in HB 6585/SB 3435.

