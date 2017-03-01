State agencies ready to assist following tornado touchdowns



SPRINGFIELD – Governor Rauner this evening activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Springfield to ensure state personnel and equipment are ready to be quickly deployed if needed to help local emergency responders with public safety issues following tornado touchdowns in several areas of Illinois late this afternoon

“Activating the State Emergency Operations Center will ensure we’re ready to act quickly if any local responders need our assistance,” said Governor Rauner. “With severe weather expected for several more hours across the state, we will maintain our readiness to support first responders wherever needed.”

Representatives from several state agencies are reporting to the SEOC. State officials are assessing the storm’s impact and communicating with local response officials to determine if state resources are needed to ensure citizen safety.

The SEOC will remain activated as long as necessary.

“The threat of severe weather and tornadoes will continue for several more hours, so we urge people to stay aware of their local weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter immediately if a tornado warning is issued for your area,” said James K. Joseph, director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

For updates on the current situation, visit the Ready Illinois website at www.ready.illinois.gov

