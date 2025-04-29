Governor JB Pritzker

CHATHAM - Today, Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement concerning the tragic crash that occurred in Chatham:

“I am horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of children and numerous injuries in Chatham this afternoon. Our community lost a group of bright and innocent young people with their whole lives ahead of them. Parents said goodbye to their kids this morning not knowing it would be the last time. My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they’re experiencing – something that no parent should ever have to endure. MK and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this unspeakable tragedy.

“Illinois State Police has begun working with the Chatham Police Department to investigate the incident and will provide the public with more information when it becomes available. My office is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to support in any way that we can. We are grateful for all the first responders assisting our community during this difficult time.”

