CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA), and Intersect Illinois, joined by public and private sector leaders from across the state, will lead a trade mission to Mexico from March 30-April 2, 2025.

This trade mission will focus on the importance of deepening economic ties and fostering greater cooperation between the State of Illinois and Mexico. The delegation will engage with Mexican counterparts to discuss enhancing collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture and food processing, finance, and manufacturing, all of which are vital to growing the Illinois economy and creating jobs. Through this mission, Illinois seeks to strengthen its longstanding partnership with Mexico, paving the way for future investment and shared success.

“Illinois is a prime destination for businesses seeking to invest and grow in the U.S. market. Our state's forward-thinking policies, coupled with our rich natural resources, skilled workforce, and world-class infrastructure, make it an ideal place for companies to thrive,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As we embark on this trade mission to Mexico, we are excited to further strengthen our economic ties and showcase the many advantages that Illinois offers to businesses in North America and around the world.”

“For decades, Illinois and Mexico nurtured a relationship that's resulted in a robust workforce and positioned us on the cutting edge of manufacturing, technology, and emerging industries. That's good for Illinois and great for our working families,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “We like to say, 'Illinois is the best place to live, work and do business,' and I look forward to joining Governor Pritzker and the delegation to further cultivate the partnership between Illinois and Mexico."

In 1989, Illinois opened an office in Mexico to demonstrate the State’s commitment to strengthening business relations with the country, including promoting Illinois' assets, enhancing government-to-government relations, and attracting foreign investment. Over the years, Illinois has actively worked to expand trade with Mexico through initiatives like the Illinois State Trade and Export Promotion (ISTEP) program, managed by DCEO’s Office of Trade and Investment. This program organizes annual trade missions to Mexico, often timed alongside major trade events like Expo Pack and Expo Manufactura. In addition to trade missions, Illinois and Mexico share a strong cultural and economic connection, with Illinois maintaining a Sister State Agreement with the State of Mexico since 1990, along with several sister city partnerships.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We are excited to strengthen the vital economic ties between Illinois and Mexico, as our state has long been a hub for international trade and Mexico continues to be a key partner in driving growth and innovation,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “With shared goals of fostering economic development and creating new opportunities, this mission will deepen our trade relationship and expand the pathways for businesses in both regions to thrive."

“Agriculture is Illinois’ number one industry, and our farmers feed the world,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “Our department has operated a trade office in Mexico City for decades. We look forward to this mission as an opportunity to strengthen existing relationships as well as forge new ones with our partners in Mexico for mutually beneficial collaboration.”

In addition to government relationships, there is robust bilateral trade between Illinois and Mexico, which exceeded $32 billion in 2024, making Mexico Illinois' second-largest export market. With a diverse array of exports, including chemicals, agricultural products, and machinery, Illinois has solidified its role as a key trading partner for Mexico. Additionally, Mexico is Illinois' third-largest import market, with Illinois importing over $19 billion in goods, including beverages, transportation equipment, and electronics. The growing number of Mexico-based companies in Illinois further illustrates the strong economic ties between the two regions.

“Illinois is a global powerhouse with a diverse and robust economy, a highly skilled workforce, and world-class infrastructure,” said Christy George, President & CEO of Intersect Illinois. This trade mission to Mexico is a testament to our commitment to fostering strong international partnerships and creating opportunities for growth and investment in Illinois. We are excited to showcase the unique advantages Illinois offers and to reinforce our longstanding bilateral trade relationships with our partners in Mexico."

Trade mission delegation members include:

JB Pritzker, State of Illinois, Governor

Juliana Stratton, State of Illinois, Lt. Governor

MK Pritzker, State of Illinois, First Lady

Bryan Echols, State of Illinois, Second Gentleman

Anne Caprara, Office of Governor JB Pritzker, Chief of Staff

Andy Manar, Office of Governor JB Pritzker, Deputy Governor

Claire Lindberg, Office of Governor JB Pritzker, First Assistant Deputy Governor

Andrea Vallejo, Office of Governor JB Pritzker, Senior Special Projects Officer

Natashee Scott, Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Chief of Staff

Teresa Reyes, Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief Operating Officer

Kristin Richards, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Director

Cas Peters, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Chief Business Attraction Officer

Omar Mendoza, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Managing Director of the Latin America & Caribbean Regional Trade Office

Jerry Costello, Illinois Department of Agriculture, Director

Bobby Dowson, Illinois Department of Agriculture, International Marketing Manager

Carlos Cruz, Illinois Department of Agriculture, Agribusiness Director

Celina Villanueva, Illinois State Senate, State Senator

Cristina Castro, Illinois State Senate, State Senator, Majority Caucus Whip

Elgie Sims, Illinois State Senate, State Senator, Appropriations Leader

Elizabeth Hernandez, Illinois House of Representatives, State Representative, Deputy Majority Leader

Robyn Gabel, Illinois House of Representatives, State Representative, Majority Leader

John Atkinson, Intersect Illinois, Chairman

Christy George, Intersect Illinois, President & CEO

Paulina San Millan, Intersect Illinois, Senior Vice President of Business Development

Robin Ficke, Intersect Illinois, Senior Vice President of Research

Cathriona McGuire Fey, Intersect Illinois, Vice President of Clean Energy and Manufacturing

Reyna Torres Mendivil, Consul General, Consulate General of Mexico in Chicago, Ambassador

Adrian J "AJ" DeLeón, Innovare, CEO

Robert Karr Jr., Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Partner

Carly McCrory-McKay, Champaign County Economic Development Corporation and iFAB Tech Hub Executive Director & Chief Partnerships Officer

Chris Setti, Greater Peoria Economic Development Council, CEO & Founding Partner

Craig Meyer, JLL, President

Dan Lynch, United Airlines, Vice President, State and Local Government Affairs

Daniel Gamba, Northern Trust, President of Asset Management

David Reifman, Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres, Partner

Doug Pryor, Will County Center for Economic Development, President & CEO

Elizabeth "Betsy" Ziegler, 1871, CEO

Federico Gorbea, Archer Daniels Midland, President for North Latin America

Gil Quiniones, ComEd, President & CEO

Greg Bedalov , Choose DuPage, President & CEO

Guillermo Garcia, GSG Consulting, Inc., President

Jack Lavin, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, President & CEO

Jaime di Paulo, Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, President & CEO

James Reynolds, Loop Capital, Chairman & CEO

Jennifer Aguilar, Little Village Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director

Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, Will County, County Executive

Jennifer Tirey, Illinois Pork Producers Association, Executive Director

Jesse Ruiz, The Vistria Group, LP Partner, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

John Lumpe, Illinois Soybean Association, CEO

John Lyons, DLA Piper, Partner

Joseph Dominguez, Constellation, President & CEO

Josh St. Peters, Illinois Beef Association, Executive Vice President

Juan Salgado, City Colleges of Chicago, Chancellor

Kaitlin Fahey, Magnify Strategies, CEO & Founding Partner

Kara Demirjian-Huss, TCCI Manufacturing & DCC Marketing, Owner & Senior Vice President

Kyle Kamin, CBRE, Vice Chairman

Leonard Singh, Ameren Illinois, Chairman & President

Lisa Freeman, Northern Illinois University, President

Maria Bocanegra, Peoples Gas & North Shore Gas, President

Mark Denzler, Illinois Manufacturers' Association, President & CEO

Martin Cabrera, Cabrera Capital Markets, CEO

Martin Montes, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Partner

Meredith O'Connor, JLL, International Director

Nicole Bateman, Economic Development Corporation of Decatur & iFAB Tech Hub, President & Chief Strategy Officer

Oswaldo Alvarez, Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus Foundation, Executive Director

Patrick Hoban, Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, CEO

Rob Karr, Illinois Retail Merchants Association, President & CEO

Rodney Weinzierl, Illinois Corn Growers Association, Executive Director

Ryan McCrady, Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance, President & CEO

Sandy Hart, Lake County, Chairperson

Timothy Killeen, University of Illinois System, President

Wendell Dallas, Nicor Gas, President & CEO

“As a Mexican American founder of an investment firm, it is an honor to be part of Governor Pritzker’s timely trade mission to Mexico,” said Martin Cabrera, CEO of Cabrera Capital. “Trade supports over 800,000 jobs in Illinois, and our firm values businesses that support international cooperation and investments that benefit working families at home. I look forward to joining Governor Pritzker and leaders from across the state as we deepen cooperation and economic ties.”

Governor Pritzker has called for economic cooperation and certainty between key trading partners like Mexico amid ongoing tariff threats that would tax working families. Governor Pritzker remained in touch with the Consul General of Mexico in Chicago to underscore the strong economic and cultural relationship between Mexico and Illinois and need to preserve trade in key sectors, protect jobs, and keep costs down.

More like this: