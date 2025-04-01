MEXICO CITY — Today Governor JB Pritzker signed an Addendum to the Illinois-Mexico Sister-State Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) alongside Mexico Governor Delfina Gómez Álvarez. The MOU comes at the beginning of a delegation trip from Illinois to Mexico City to deepen economic cooperation and opportunities between the State of Illinois and Mexico. The agreement emphasizes the strong ties between the two entities with a focus on bilateral trade in key industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, and finance.

“Mexico has been an essential partner to the state of Illinois for decades, and I’m proud to stand alongside Governor Gómez Álvarez and assert the importance of this continuing relationship,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “More than ever before, we must reassure our neighbors in Mexico that Illinois will remain a beacon of economic and cultural cooperation and opportunity for our people.”

"Illinois has long held Mexico in the highest regard, and there's nothing more powerful to sparking innovation than human connection. I'm proud of Illinois' ongoing commitment to progress, as shown today by Governor Pritzker and Governor Gómez Álvarez," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Expanding our mutual progress will ensure future generations will benefit from the bridge we've built together."

The Addendum promotes strategic alliances between state government authorities, universities, and research centers and highlights the importance of bilateral trade and investment, manufacturing and agriculture, supply chains and investments in e-mobility, agriculture tech and the circular economy. The MOU also focuses on the importance of efficient and sustainable water usage and the biotechnology necessary to facilitate a clean water future, a critical issue for agricultural communities in Mexico and Illinois alike.

This MOU was a celebration of the 35-year anniversary of the signing of the first MOU between Illinois and Mexico, first signed in 1990 by Governor Thompson and reaffirmed in 2013 by Governor Quinn. The initial agreement focused heavily on research and higher education, particularly a project on corn research out of the University of Illinois. Today, the University of Illinois continues to cultivate a strong relationship with Mexico, including the University of Illinois System Mexican & Mexican American Students (I-MMÁS) initiative which provides educational opportunities for Mexican students and creating new large-scale collaborations to foster innovation benefiting both Mexico and Illinois.

The MOU signing is part of the larger delegation trip headed by the Governor in Mexico City this week. The Governor, Lieutenant Governor, senior state and education officials, private partners, and business executives are meeting with Mexican government and business officials to strengthen the longstanding relationship between Illinois and Mexico, pave the way for future investments, and highlight the potential for shared success between the state and the country.

