CHICAGO - Today Governor JB Pritzker announced the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Dr. Ngozi Ezike is leaving the agency after three years of service. To celebrate Dr. Ezike's outstanding tenure and heroic service, the governor issued a proclamation establishing today, March 1, 2022, as #DrEzikeDay. Amaal Tokars, PhD., who is currently the Assistant Director of IDPH will serve as interim director while a nationwide search is conducted to find a permanent replacement. Dr. Ezike's last day will be March 14, 2022.

"Dr. Ngozi Ezike has led the Illinois Department of Public Health for over three years, her tenure defined not only by her ability to provide the latest expertise and data, but also her empathy and compassion becoming a beacon of stability for millions during a time of tremendous uncertainty," said Governor JB Pritzker. "No number of sleepless nights and endless days could wear down her commitment to think first and foremost of Illinois most vulnerable. Her departure is a change I am loathed to accept, but I have the utmost faith that Dr. Ezike's next journey will also bring more good to the world as has been the hallmark of every step of her career. She will go down in the Illinois history books as a woman who saved lives and changed our state for the better."

"It has been a great honor serving the people of Illinois as the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health," Dr. Ezike said. "Being the state's top doc during a global pandemic has been challenging to say the least, but it's been an amazing journey to work with so many great public health professionals and leaders from all sectors.

"I want to thank Governor Pritzker for the opportunity he provided me and for his dedication to the people of this great state. The dedicated men and women of IDPH, will continue their mission-driven work to protect the health and safety of all Illinois residents."

Amaal V.E. Tokars, PhD., has served as IDPH Assistant Director since June 2020 and is a Certified Public Health Administrator with a wide range of expertise. Prior to joining the administration, Tokars worked at the Kendall County Health Department and served as the President of the Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium. Previously, Tokars served at the Association for Individual Development for fourteen years where she managed over 30 health and human services sites and programs. Amaal received her Bachelor of Science from Lewis University, and her Masters in family systems as well as a PhD. in Leadership and Policy from Northern Illinois University. She is also a graduate of the Navy Post Graduate School. Dr. Arti Barnes, MD, MPH, who joined IDPH in 2020 will continue to serve as Chief Medical Officer.

Governor Pritzker's full remarks congratulating Dr. Ezike, as prepared for delivery, can be found below.

For over three years, Dr. Ngozi Ezike has served as head of the Illinois Department of Public Health. With all her being, she has dedicated each day and I mean EVERY day. to the agency's mission to protect the health and wellness of the people in Illinois. For much of the last two years, she's dedicated each night, too.

Even with this unprecedented internal workload, Dr. Ezike prioritized joining me at more than 160 COVID press conferences, providing not only the latest expertise and data, but also her empathy and compassion becoming a beacon of stability for millions during a time of tremendous uncertainty. And she has been doing so in both English and Spanish. She has an unshakeable faith in God, and she has leaned on her faith to give her the strength to care for the world.

I have watched Dr. Ezike mourn the loss of every one of the 32,000 Illinoisans who have died from COVID-19. This pandemic is a collective trauma that has, for many, numbed their ability to comprehend death on a massive scale. Not Dr. Ezike. No number of sleepless nights and endless days could wear down her commitment to think first and foremost of Illinois' most vulnerable.

I ran for office. Dr. Ezike did not. But throughout this crisis, she has been beside me every step of the way. I don't put it lightly when I say she has had one of the hardest jobs in the world. There is something particularly heroic about the service of an extraordinary individual who did not seek greatness but found it anyway.

Dr. Ezike's last day leading our Department of Public Health will be March 14th. It is a change I am loathed to accept, but perhaps she can finally get a good night's sleep and precious time with her husband and their four kids. It is well deserved.

I have the utmost faith that Dr. Ezike's next journey will also bring more good to the world as has been the hallmark of every step of her career. She will go down in the Illinois history books as a woman who changed our state for the better. She saved lives, many thousands of lives.

On that note, I have issued a proclamation declaring today, Tuesday, March 1st, to be Dr. Ezike Day in the State of Illinois. I ask all our residents to take a moment today or any day in the future to thank her for her unprecedented public service in the face of the global COVID-19 Pandemic.

Dr. Ezike has big shoes to fill, and I'm pleased to announce that one of her top deputies Amaal Tokaars, who has joined us at COVID-19 updates in the past will be leading IDPH in the interim as we look for a permanent successor. Amaal Tokaars has been an instrumental senior member of Dr. Ezike's leadership team, and the people of Illinois will be lucky to have her watching out for them.

Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement on the Departure of Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike

SPRINGFIELD - In times of uncertainty, we look to people who are knowledgeable, trustworthy, and courageous. Dr. Ngozi Ezike was all of that and more as she worked tirelessly to protect the health of Illinois residents during one of the worst public health crises of our lifetime.

She was a calming figure offering information with empathy and compassion that put the safety of our most vulnerable residents first. Our state could not have asked for a better steward during this pandemic.

As the head of the Illinois Council on Women and Girls, I am especially proud of Dr. Ezike because she is a stellar example of what is possible for women and girls who love science and want to serve the public. Thank you, Dr. Ezike, for all that you have meant to this state at a time when we needed you the most.

