SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced $31.5 million in funding as part of the Regional Site Readiness Program – an infrastructure grant program designed to help communities attract businesses, create jobs, and support community renewal. Through the program, entities can apply for funding to begin planning and prepare unused or unsuitable sites – such as abandoned factories or brown fields – for business or community development.

“For too long, Illinois communities were left with moribund sites and missed opportunities because state government wasn’t acting as a true partner — that era is over,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Through our Regional Site Readiness Program we’re investing in the groundwork that fuels growth. From site preparation and infrastructure improvements to community revitalization, we’re leaving no stone unturned as we clear a path for prosperity and unleash the full power of Illinois’ unrivaled workforce. I encourage all eligible entities to apply and help us grow communities, enterprises, and Illinois.”

This investment is part of Governor Pritzker’s $500 million site readiness initiative, which represents the most significant investment in state history to make more sites across Illinois ready for business. This includes $2oo million for Site Ready Illinois (including the Regional Site Readiness Program) which is designed to prepare sites across all 10 of Illinois’ Economic Development Regions to attract future investment and create new job opportunities. It also includes $300 million for the Surplus to Success program, which is led by Central Management Services and will prepare idle State-owned properties for private development.

Following historic momentum and investments in Illinois, the State is positioned to pursue and win ambitious large-scale industrial business development projects though the Site Ready Illinois initiative. The State will expand its efforts to make sites ready for business attraction and business development by funding energy infrastructure to reduce long lead times, and helping municipalities, economic development organizations, and landowners prepare sites for investment.

“With this second round of readiness grants, we’re continuing to strategically invest in our people at the local level,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This is about so much more than business development—these opportunities build up our communities and transform lives. Wins like this are why Illinois continues to be the best place to do business.”

The Regional Site Readiness Program will build upon the State’s efforts to support communities and landowners in their site readiness planning, assessments, and infrastructure improvements. This includes addressing the financial barriers faced when gathering information and making infrastructure improvements. The program will increase the number of sites with completed due diligence and expand the pipeline for future industrial site development.

"Site Ready Illinois investments are essential to expanding the State's successful site readiness initiatives," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "I encourage eligible entities to apply for the second round of Regional Site Readiness funding for infrastructure and industrial development improvements that will make more sites ready for business."

DCEO is investing in planning activities such as environmental due diligence and preliminary engineering costs, as well as capital ready activities including capital improvements to road or water infrastructure to increase the number of sites ready for industrial development. In addition to the $31.5 million in Regional Site Readiness Program funding available through these competitive NOFOs, DCEO plans to deploy the remaining funds for additional site readiness opportunities in the future.

"The State of Illinois is committed to keeping our doors open for business, and creating more site ready locations across Illinois is critical to this mission," said Senator Doris Turner (D – Decatur). "Whether applicants are looking for Planning or Capital Ready assistance, the Regional Site Readiness Program provides vital funding for improvements."

“Investing in site readiness is one of the most effective ways to attract new employers and private investment to our communities,” said Abby Powell, Director of Business Development for the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance. “The Governor’s Site Ready Illinois initiative ensures that communities like ours can compete on a national scale by preparing sites that are truly development-ready — creating the foundation for more projects, more jobs, and stronger economic growth across the state.”

Eligible applicants include local governments, economic development organizations, nonprofit organizations, and private landowners. Qualified entities can apply for Planning grants up to $150,000 and Capital Ready grants up to $5 million. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until March 31, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. or until funds are exhausted.

To view the Planning and Capital Ready NOFOs and apply for the grants, please visit the DCEO website. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to CEO.GrantHelp@illinois.gov for application assistance. DCEO will be hosting a technical assistance session at 12 p.m. on Monday, November 3, to provide assistance, answer questions, and provide information on becoming GATA pre-qualified.

“Investing in site readiness is essential for staying competitive in today’s economy. Through the Regional Site Readiness Program, Illinois is empowering communities with the infrastructure and strategic planning needed to attract large-scale investment,” said Illinois EDC President and CEO Christy George. “At Illinois EDC, we’re proud to champion this initiative and look forward to the powerful impact it will have on our state’s economic competitiveness.”

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is the largest capital program in Illinois history. The $45 billion investment is supporting improvements to the state’s infrastructure, creating jobs and promoting economic growth.

