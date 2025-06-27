BELLEVILLE - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker visited Southwest Illinois College’s Belleville Advanced Manufacturing Academy to announce a new investment in workforce development aimed at strengthening the region’s manufacturing sector.

The academy, which opened last year with a $20 million investment, is equipped with state-of-the-art technology designed to support training in sustainable manufacturing, robotics, automated welding and electric vehicle technology.

Pritzker emphasized the importance of the facility in preparing workers for future job opportunities and advancing economic development in the Metro East area.

“I came here because I wanted to announce that we were going to invest right here in new Workforce Development,” Pritzker said. “Illinois has a world class network of community colleges — we have 48 of them. We’re the third largest community college system in the entire nation.”

The governor highlighted SWIC’s role in driving manufacturing innovation and modernization throughout the region. He also noted recent infrastructure improvements, including a nearly $250 million rebuild of the Interstate 270 Chain of Rocks Bridge and the expansion of the Mid-America St. Louis airport terminal, which he said have attracted businesses seeking a well-trained workforce.

“Businesses are already choosing to come here because they know they could have a well-trained workforce,” Pritzker said. “It’s been a lot of years since we’ve seen this many big projects happening in this region.”

Pritzker pointed to the state’s Rebuild Illinois program as a key driver behind the infrastructure upgrades supporting economic growth. He also stressed that ongoing efforts are needed to continue expanding opportunities through workforce equity initiatives.

