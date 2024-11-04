CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced all income-eligible households can now apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to support with utility bill assistance for natural gas, propane and electricity. Applications expanded today, Nov. 1, 2024, and will be accepted through Aug. 15, 2025, or until funds are exhausted.

“With temperatures dropping and the winter season just weeks away, my administration is committed to keeping every family warm and safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to $226 million from our Help Illinois Families Program, we’re providing crucial utility support to thousands of income-eligible households. I highly encourage all eligible families to apply and get the assistance they need to stay warm this winter.”

“Every family deserves a safe, secure and warm home, regardless of income,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “LIHEAP is a vital resource, easing the burden of energy costs and helping to improve the quality of life for our most vulnerable Illinoisans. I encourage eligible families to take advantage of the LIHEAP expansion, especially as we approach the winter months.”

The energy bill assistance program offered through Help Illinois Families will provide $226 million to eligible families to assist with natural gas, propane, electricity bills and furnace assistance.

“LIHEAP is critical to helping families across Illinois receive the assistance they need to ensure reliable access to energy utilities,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “DCEO is committed to providing information and resources to support Illinois families with their energy utility needs.”

Beginning today, all income-eligible families can apply by visiting helpillinoisfamilies.com or by visiting their local agency (a list of partners throughout the state can be found here). Families can also call 1-833-711-0374 for assistance in 30 languages.

LIHEAP provides one-time payments directly to energy service providers on behalf of recipients. While the amount of support varies based on the needs of individual families, last year over 333,000 households received LIHEAP, with an average of over $724 per household. Beginning this year, LIHEAP customers of Ameren Illinois, Nicor Gas, North Shore Gas and Peoples Gas will also receive a monthly discount on their natural gas bill through the new Low Income Discount Rates. Visit https://www.powerbilldiscount.com/ for more details.

All families who meet the qualifications and provide proper documentation will receive support until funding is exhausted. Families who earn up to two times the federal poverty level are eligible to receive support through LIHEAP. A chart with eligible income thresholds can be found on the webpage and below:

FAMILY SIZE (HOUSEHOLD) 30-DAY GROSS INCOME 1 $2,510 2 $3,407 Article continues after sponsor message 3 $4,303 4 $5,200 5 $6,097 6 $6,993

Last year's LIHEAP funding, which was available from October 2023 through August 2024, provided assistance to 333,738 households.

Additional Program Information:

The State of Illinois offers various programs to support eligible low-income families with utility assistance. These programs are open to ALL income eligible Illinois families who meet the criteria, including qualified non-citizen families. Programs for eligible families include:

One-Time Direct Vendor Payment: All LIHEAP recipients receive a one-time payment.

Crisis/Reconnection Assistance: Funding is available for families in heating-related emergency situations.

Furnace Assistance: Based on funding availability, Furnace Assistance may be provided to homeowners who do not have an operating furnace for their residence.

Home Weatherization Program: The Illinois Home Weatherization Assistance Program (IHWAP) helps low-income residents and households conserve fuel and reduce energy costs by making their homes and apartments more energy efficient.

Information for Families to Apply:

Families eligible to apply November 1 include all families who meet the income eligibility guidelines.

To apply, visit helpillinoisfamilies.com to fill out and submit a request for services form online OR visit your local agency (a list of partners throughout the state can be found here)

After you submit the form, someone from your local agency will be in touch.

Call 1-833-711-0374 for assistance at any point during the application process.

Additional information about eligibility and criteria can be found on the website along with fact sheets in English and Spanish.

