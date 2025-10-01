CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) are encouraging eligible families to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to support income eligible households with utility costs for natural gas, propane, and electricity. Applications opened today, October 1, and will remain open through August 15, 2026, or until funds are exhausted.

For many residents, there is an additional reason to apply for LIHEAP this year. Customers of these four natural gas utilities – Ameren, Nicor, North Shore Gas, and Peoples Gas – will automatically have their monthly gas bill reduced under the Low-Income Discount Rate program as long as they receive an annual LIHEAP benefit.

“As temperatures begin to drop, my administration is committed to supporting Illinois families with vital utility support for households across the state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With energy costs on the rise, we’re focused on easing the burden for Illinoisans. Vital state investments have made this program possible, and I highly encourage all eligible families to apply.”

“Every family—regardless of where you live or how much you make—deserves to be warm at home in the winter,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “As heat and energy costs rise, Governor Pritzker and I are working hard to make sure all those in need can keep their families safe during the cold winter months. I encourage all eligible families to apply for support.”

Beginning October 1, 2025, eligible families can apply by visiting the DCEO website or by visiting their local agency (a list of partners throughout the state can be found here). Families can also call 1-833-711-0374 for assistance in 30 languages. The energy bill assistance program offered through Help Illinois Families will provide $240 million to eligible families to assist with natural gas, propane, electricity bills and furnace assistance.

“As utility costs rise, I encourage eligible families to apply for support through LIHEAP,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “This cost-saving program has helped over 340,000 households per year in the past and will continue to provide critical assistance to Illinois families who need it the most.”

The priority application system will ensure families most in need are able to apply first. The first group eligible to apply is expected to represent more than half of households that apply for the program. The program will begin taking applications on October 1, 2025, for (i) older adults (60 years +), (ii) individuals with a disability, (iii) families with children five years old or younger and (iv) households that are disconnected from their utilities, have a disconnection notice or have less than 25% in their propane tank. All other income eligible households can start applying November 1, 2025.

All families who meet the qualifications and provide proper documentation will receive support until funding is exhausted. Families who earn up to two times the federal poverty level are eligible to receive support through LIHEAP. A chart with eligible income thresholds can be found on the webpage and below:

FAMILY SIZE (HOUSEHOLD) 30-DAY GROSS INCOME 1 $3,332 Article continues after sponsor message 2 $4,357 3 $5,382 4 $6,407 5 $7,432 6 $8,457

Additional Program Information:

The State of Illinois offers various programs to support eligible low-income families with utility assistance. These programs are open to ALL income eligible Illinois families who meet the criteria, including qualified non-citizen families. Programs for eligible families include:

One-Time Direct Vendor Payment: All LIHEAP recipients receive a one-time payment.

Crisis/Reconnection Assistance: Funding is available for families in heating-related emergency situations.

Furnace Assistance: Based on funding availability, Furnace Assistance may be provided to homeowners who do not have an operating furnace for their residence.

Home Weatherization Program: The Illinois Home Weatherization Assistance Program (IHWAP) helps low-income residents and households conserve fuel and reduce energy costs by making their homes and apartments more energy efficient.

LIHEAP provides one-time payments directly to energy service providers on behalf of recipients. While the amount of support varies based on the needs of individual families, last year's LIHEAP funding, which was available from October 2024 through August 2025, provided assistance to 341,303 households, with an average of $686 per household.

