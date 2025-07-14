CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced that $7 million in grant funding has been awarded to four grantees through the Tech Incubator Enhancement Grant (TIEG) Program to support entrepreneurship and innovation in key growth industries around the state. These grant awards will strengthen the resilience of both existing and new startup incubators.

"Illinois has an unmatched spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, and the Tech Incubator Enhancement Grants Program is helping channel that into world-changing advancements and sustainable economic growth," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Our technology incubators and start-up ecosystem are positioning our state as a powerhouse in the economy of tomorrow, and I am proud to be strengthening our investment in that future."

The TIEG Program was designed to modernize and revitalize tech incubators across Illinois to meet the evolving needs of startups. This initiative aims to support the transformation of tech spaces fostering an ecosystem of innovation, collaboration and resilience.

“As the State works toward achieving the goals outlined in Illinois’ Economic Growth Plan, grantees in the TIEG Program will help us strengthen our growing technology network,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Strategic incentivized investments in key sectors will provide critical support to both new and existing technology incubators throughout the state.”

Grantee Location Award Amount Project Description Industry 518 Collective at Carl Sandburg College Galesburg $1,811,907 This is a new ag tech-focused incubator proposed for downtown Galesburg. The 518 Collective will provide physical workspace, business development services, workforce

?trainings, mentorship, and networking opportunities to help early-stage companies succeed. Ag Tech, Next Generation

?Agriculture DeepTech Innovation Lab at mHUB Chicago Article continues after sponsor message $590,200 This project in Chicago is for capital improvements and equipment to serve as the foundation for a deep tech incubator space. Advanced Manufacturing, Quantum EnterpriseWorks 2.0 at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Champaign-Urbana $3,000,000 This project is a new construction building at the Research Park in Champaign-Urbana for startup companies with an emphasis on laboratory and manufacturing commercial spaces for scaling companies, growing the capacity and capabilities of the existing EnterpriseWorks incubator. Life Sciences, Next Generation

?Agriculture, Advanced

?Manufacturing SouthernTECH High-Tech Food Incubator at Southern Illinois University Carbondale $1,597,893 This project is a new food processing and manufacturing-based incubator that will provide a lineup of high-tech, energy-efficient, and future-proof kitchen equipment that will optimize operations for food entrepreneurs and startups. Food Processing, Next Generation Agriculture

"On behalf of Carl Sandburg College, our heartfelt thanks for approving the 518 Collective for full funding,” said Dr. Seamus Reilly, President, and Eric Johnson, Vice President of Advancement at Carl Sandburg College. “We are looking forward to working with DCEO to see this vision come to fruition. This award will be transformative for the lives of individuals and the economic vitality of our district."

In addition to strengthening Illinois' existing incubator foundation, TIEG will also lean into key growth industries of the future as outlined in Illinois' Economic Growth Plan, including:

Life sciences

Quantum, AI, and microelectronics

Advanced manufacturing

Next generation agriculture, agriculture tech and food processing

“The TIEG program is enabling the State to make innovative investments in the key industries of the future,” said Sen. Mike Halpin (D-36). “Illinois will continue to serve as a leader in these critical industries as startup incubators increase their resiliency across the state.”

“Through the Tech Incubator Enhancement Grants Program, the State of Illinois is propelling its workforce toward a future of success in the growing technology ecosystem,” said Rep. Carol Ammons (D-103). “From helping new incubators turn on the lights to supporting existing incubators as they plan for long-term success, momentum is just getting started through TIEG.”

This program is enabling the State of Illinois to provide capital grants to support facilities and equipment to establish new incubators in parts of the state where entrepreneurs may not have access to these services. By supporting existing incubators' adaptation to a changing business environment, this program is increasing their ability to play a foundational role in Illinois’ economy.

