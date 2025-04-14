Governor Pritzker Awards More Than $19 Million Through the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program
BELLEVILLE - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today awarded more than $19 million in funding to 38 program recipients serving 1,900 community members statewide to expand the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program. The program creates a qualified talent pipeline of diverse candidates in the construction and building trades.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program launched in 2021 with the goal of increasing diversity and access to apprenticeship programs in well-paying fields. Comprehensive pre-apprenticeship programs help participants gain admission to apprenticeship programs, which provide a greater opportunity to obtain employment in the construction trades and secure a lifelong career.
“The greatest resource we have is the hardworking people of Illinois, and the greatest return on investment we have is training and educating them,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That’s why workforce development has been a centerpiece of Illinois’ economic agenda for the last six years and why we’re constantly attracting high-quality jobs to Illinois—because we have the skilled workers to fill them.”
“We go farther when we open doors to grow together. The expansion of the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program supports economic opportunities for diverse workers in the trades,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This program puts historically underrepresented Illinoisans on a path to provide for their families, contribute to their communities and drive our state forward.”
The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program was specifically designed to increase access to good-paying jobs in the trades for historically underrepresented populations. ?
Black, Hispanic/Latinx, Asian, Native American Participation
Women Participation
Percentage of Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program Participants in 2024
81
24
Percentage of Illinois Apprentices in 2023
35
5
“The continued success of the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program is a testament to Illinois' dedication to investing in all individuals’ ability to access quality career opportunities in the trades,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Illinois Works is an example of how together, we can advance equitable economic development opportunities for all Illinoisans.”
Through Illinois Works, DCEO is expanding its statewide network of providers to recruit, prescreen, and provide pre-apprenticeship skills training. The program providers also offer important support in building structured pathways and managing the program graduates' transition from the pre-apprenticeship program to a full apprenticeship program in the construction and building trades.
Participants of the program attend tuition-free and receive a stipend and other support services to help enter the construction industry. Upon completion of the program, pre-apprentices receive industry-aligned certifications, which prepare and qualify them to continue to a registered apprenticeship program in one of the trades.
2025 Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program Recipients:
Organization Name
Area Served
Grant Award
Organization Status
African American Christian Foundation
Oak Park
$325,000
New
Associated Builders & Contractors, Illinois Chapter, Inc.
Elk Grove Village
$165,000
New
Bethel Family Resource Center
Chicago Heights
$484,000
New
Center Of Innovation
Chicago – South Side
$325,000
New
Chicago Women in Trades
Chicago
$550,000
New
Chicagoland Prison Outreach
Cook County
$550,000
Renewed
Children First Fund
Chicago
$440,000
New
Community Assistance Programs
Chicago – South Side
$521,000
New
Community Development Institute
Chicago – Southwest and Far Southwest Sides
$550,000
New
Danville Area Community College
Vermilion County
$572,000
Renewed
EDDR Foundation Chicago
Cook County
$550,000
New
EDDR Foundation Rockford
Winnebago County
$440,000
New
Girls Light Our Way
Peoria
$325,000
New
HIRE360 - Cook
Cook County
$550,000
New
HIRE360 - Will
Will County
$465,000
New
Hispanic American Construction Industry Association
Chicago – South and West Sides
$550,000
New
IL Foundation of SkillsUSA - North Central
Peoria and surrounding counties
$550,000
Article continues after sponsor message
New
IL Foundation of SkillsUSA - Northeast
DuPage and surrounding counties
$1,100,000
Renewed
IL Foundation of SkillsUSA - Central
Sangamon and Christian counties
$550,000
New
Lewis University - Aurora
Aurora
$682,000
Renewed
Lewis University - Chicago
Chicago – Far North Side
$550,000
New
Lewis University - Grayslake
Lake County
$550,000
Renewed
Lewis University - Joliet
Will County
$550,000
Renewed
Lumity
Maywood
$440,000
New
Metropolitan Family Services
Chicago – Southwest Side
$550,000
New
Metropolitan Family Services - North
Chicago – North and Northwest Sides
$325,000
Renewed
Next Level Academies Ministry
Peoria
$325,000
New
Quad County Urban League, Inc
Joliet
$330,000
Renewed
Rebuilding Exchange
Northern Cook County
$561,000
New
Revolution Workshop
Chicago – South and Southwest Sides
$220,000
New
Richland Community College
Decatur
$495,000
Renewed
Rincon Family Services (Northside of Chicago & Cicero)
Chicago and Kankakee
$1,650,000
Renewed
Rock Island County
Rock Island County
$374,000
Renewed
ROE51 dba Menard-Sangamon Regional Office of Education # 51
Sangamon County
$440,000
New
RR Trade Schools
Melrose Park
$325,000
New
Southwestern Illinois College
Belleville
$550,000
New
The Climate Economy Education
Jackson County
$325,000
New
YBLC, Inc
Lake County
$330,000
New
“I'm thrilled to see the continued success of the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program,” said Senator David Koehler (D – 46). “These apprenticeship programs provide opportunities for hardworking Illinoisans to gain critical skills and pursue a lifelong career within the trades.”
“These apprenticeship programs provide a range of opportunities and a pathway to a long-term career for individuals who have historically been underrepresented in the trades,” said Representative Will Davis (D – 30). “Through programs like these, we are able to harbor diverse talent and create opportunities for all Illinoisans to succeed. I'm thrilled to see the continued success of the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program.”
“RR Trade School is proud to be helping build a better future for Illinois.” Christian Martinez, Executive Director for RR Trade School. “With support from the Illinois Works program, we are shaping the skilled workforce of tomorrow and creating pathways to opportunity for Illinoisans of all backgrounds.”
“Metropolitan Family Services is honored to serve as a provider of the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program, a network of community-based organizations that empower a diverse group of qualified individuals with the skills and training necessary to be work-ready for careers in construction and the building trades," said Ric Estrada, President & CEO, Metropolitan Family Services. "Last year alone, with over 100 graduates, more than 320 certifications earned, and participants entering apprenticeships in the trades, through this program, MFS created opportunities for Illinoisans who may not have otherwise had a pathway into the trades, and we are proud to partner with the State to advance and expand opportunity and access.”
Signed into law in 2019, the Illinois Works Jobs Program Act is designed to promote diversity, inclusion, and use of apprentices in state-funded capital projects. The Act created three major programs: the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program, the Illinois Works Apprenticeship Initiative, and the Illinois Works Bid Credit Program. Together these three programs aim to create a talent pipeline of skilled and diverse candidates to fill new job opportunities created by the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital plan.
More like this: