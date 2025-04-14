BELLEVILLE - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today awarded more than $19 million in funding to 38 program recipients serving 1,900 community members statewide to expand the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program. The program creates a qualified talent pipeline of diverse candidates in the construction and building trades.

The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program launched in 2021 with the goal of increasing diversity and access to apprenticeship programs in well-paying fields. Comprehensive pre-apprenticeship programs help participants gain admission to apprenticeship programs, which provide a greater opportunity to obtain employment in the construction trades and secure a lifelong career.

“The greatest resource we have is the hardworking people of Illinois, and the greatest return on investment we have is training and educating them,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That’s why workforce development has been a centerpiece of Illinois’ economic agenda for the last six years and why we’re constantly attracting high-quality jobs to Illinois—because we have the skilled workers to fill them.”

“We go farther when we open doors to grow together. The expansion of the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program supports economic opportunities for diverse workers in the trades,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “This program puts historically underrepresented Illinoisans on a path to provide for their families, contribute to their communities and drive our state forward.”

The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program was specifically designed to increase access to good-paying jobs in the trades for historically underrepresented populations. ?

Black, Hispanic/Latinx, Asian, Native American Participation

Women Participation

Percentage of Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program Participants in 2024

81

24

Percentage of Illinois Apprentices in 2023

35

5

“The continued success of the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program is a testament to Illinois' dedication to investing in all individuals’ ability to access quality career opportunities in the trades,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Illinois Works is an example of how together, we can advance equitable economic development opportunities for all Illinoisans.”

Through Illinois Works, DCEO is expanding its statewide network of providers to recruit, prescreen, and provide pre-apprenticeship skills training. The program providers also offer important support in building structured pathways and managing the program graduates' transition from the pre-apprenticeship program to a full apprenticeship program in the construction and building trades.

Participants of the program attend tuition-free and receive a stipend and other support services to help enter the construction industry. Upon completion of the program, pre-apprentices receive industry-aligned certifications, which prepare and qualify them to continue to a registered apprenticeship program in one of the trades.

2025 Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program Recipients:

Organization Name

Area Served

Grant Award

Organization Status

African American Christian Foundation

Oak Park

$325,000

New

Associated Builders & Contractors, Illinois Chapter, Inc.

Elk Grove Village

$165,000

New

Bethel Family Resource Center

Chicago Heights

$484,000

New

Center Of Innovation

Chicago – South Side

$325,000

New

Chicago Women in Trades

Chicago

$550,000

New

Chicagoland Prison Outreach

Cook County

$550,000

Renewed

Children First Fund

Chicago

$440,000

New

Community Assistance Programs

Chicago – South Side

$521,000

New

Community Development Institute

Chicago – Southwest and Far Southwest Sides

$550,000

New

Danville Area Community College

Vermilion County

$572,000

Renewed

EDDR Foundation Chicago

Cook County

$550,000

New

EDDR Foundation Rockford

Winnebago County

$440,000

New

Girls Light Our Way

Peoria

$325,000

New

HIRE360 - Cook

Cook County

$550,000

New

HIRE360 - Will

Will County

$465,000

New

Hispanic American Construction Industry Association

Chicago – South and West Sides

$550,000

New

IL Foundation of SkillsUSA - North Central

Peoria and surrounding counties

$550,000

New

IL Foundation of SkillsUSA - Northeast

DuPage and surrounding counties

$1,100,000

Renewed

IL Foundation of SkillsUSA - Central

Sangamon and Christian counties

$550,000

New

Lewis University - Aurora

Aurora

$682,000

Renewed

Lewis University - Chicago

Chicago – Far North Side

$550,000

New

Lewis University - Grayslake

Lake County

$550,000

Renewed

Lewis University - Joliet

Will County

$550,000

Renewed

Lumity

Maywood

$440,000

New

Metropolitan Family Services

Chicago – Southwest Side

$550,000

New

Metropolitan Family Services - North

Chicago – North and Northwest Sides

$325,000

Renewed

Next Level Academies Ministry

Peoria

$325,000

New

Quad County Urban League, Inc

Joliet

$330,000

Renewed

Rebuilding Exchange

Northern Cook County

$561,000

New

Revolution Workshop

Chicago – South and Southwest Sides

$220,000

New

Richland Community College

Decatur

$495,000

Renewed

Rincon Family Services (Northside of Chicago & Cicero)

Chicago and Kankakee

$1,650,000

Renewed

Rock Island County

Rock Island County

$374,000

Renewed

ROE51 dba Menard-Sangamon Regional Office of Education # 51

Sangamon County

$440,000

New

RR Trade Schools

Melrose Park

$325,000

New

Southwestern Illinois College

Belleville

$550,000

New

The Climate Economy Education

Jackson County

$325,000

New

YBLC, Inc

Lake County

$330,000

New

“I'm thrilled to see the continued success of the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program,” said Senator David Koehler (D – 46). “These apprenticeship programs provide opportunities for hardworking Illinoisans to gain critical skills and pursue a lifelong career within the trades.”

“These apprenticeship programs provide a range of opportunities and a pathway to a long-term career for individuals who have historically been underrepresented in the trades,” said Representative Will Davis (D – 30). “Through programs like these, we are able to harbor diverse talent and create opportunities for all Illinoisans to succeed. I'm thrilled to see the continued success of the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program.”

“RR Trade School is proud to be helping build a better future for Illinois.” Christian Martinez, Executive Director for RR Trade School. “With support from the Illinois Works program, we are shaping the skilled workforce of tomorrow and creating pathways to opportunity for Illinoisans of all backgrounds.”

“Metropolitan Family Services is honored to serve as a provider of the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program, a network of community-based organizations that empower a diverse group of qualified individuals with the skills and training necessary to be work-ready for careers in construction and the building trades," said Ric Estrada, President & CEO, Metropolitan Family Services. "Last year alone, with over 100 graduates, more than 320 certifications earned, and participants entering apprenticeships in the trades, through this program, MFS created opportunities for Illinoisans who may not have otherwise had a pathway into the trades, and we are proud to partner with the State to advance and expand opportunity and access.”

Signed into law in 2019, the Illinois Works Jobs Program Act is designed to promote diversity, inclusion, and use of apprentices in state-funded capital projects. The Act created three major programs: the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program, the Illinois Works Apprenticeship Initiative, and the Illinois Works Bid Credit Program. Together these three programs aim to create a talent pipeline of skilled and diverse candidates to fill new job opportunities created by the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital plan.

