CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced 27 awards totaling $23 million through the Equitable Energy Future Grant Program as part of a larger strategy to equitably grow the clean energy workforce in Illinois through the landmark Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA). Additionally, the Governor announced $25.5 million available in grant funding for the third round of the Equitable Energy Future Grant Program to support renewable energy projects in historically underserved communities. Grantees will be selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process.

“Through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, Illinois is leading the nation forward in generating good jobs and fostering economic opportunity in the clean energy industry,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The Equitable Energy Future Grant Program ensures that our investments leave no community behind – and that Illinoisans of all backgrounds can take part in our green future.”

The Equitable Energy Future Grant Program is delivering awards to provide seed funding and pre-development funding opportunities to equity eligible contractors and other eligible entities to work on energy efficiency and renewable energy projects in low-income and historically disadvantaged communities. The goal of the Equitable Energy Future Grant Program is to help remove barriers to development in communities that have historically lacked access to capital. A link to the full list of this round’s grant recipients can be found here.

"These grants are not just investments into a future run on clean energy, but into the resilience of our people," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “With funding through Governor Pritzker’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, Illinois is building a sustainable future and uplifting communities that are too often overlooked and left behind. These grants represent a new kind of progress that ensures everyone benefits from the clean energy transition and delivers lasting change to every corner of our state."

Qualified entities for the third round of this program include equity eligible contractors, nonprofits, co-operatives majority-governed by equity eligible persons, and businesses or nonprofits with a proposed project that meets equity building criteria. Equity eligible contractors are businesses or nonprofits that are majority-owned by equity eligible persons, including participants and graduates of CEJA workforce programs, Illinoisans who are in the foster care system or who were formerly in the foster care system, people who were formerly incarcerated, and Illinoisans who live in an R3 zone or environmental justice community.

“DCEO’s CEJA programs continue to remove barriers and open the doors to new opportunities for historically disadvantaged communities throughout Illinois,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The State has reason to be optimistic as 27 awardees receive grant funding through the Equitable Energy Future Grant Program, and I encourage eligible entities to apply for the next round of funding.”

Through a competitive NOFO, qualified entities can apply for grants from $250,000 to $1 million. Applications will be accepted until December 31, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. To view and apply for the grant, please visit the DCEO website. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to CEO.GrantHelp@illinois.gov for application assistance.

“The programs that have come from the landmark CEJA legislation are changing lives and livelihoods,” said Assistant Senate Majority Leader Dave Koehler (D – Peoria Heights). “I’d like to congratulate the awardees of the second round of Equitable Energy Future grants and urge qualified applicants to seek grant funding through this successful program.”

“The Equitable Energy Future Grant Program propels Illinois toward a more clean, sustainable future by supporting critical projects and businesses in our communities,” said Assistant Senate Majority Leader Mattie Hunter (D-Chicago). “I look forward to seeing the positive change that CEJA initiatives bring to our neighborhoods through grants such as these, as we continue to support local contractors and entities.”

The Equitable Energy Future Grant Program is among several contractor, workforce, and community support programs established by the landmark CEJA legislation intended to move Illinois to a 100% carbon-free future. Under CEJA, DCEO will administer $180 million per year in workforce and community support programs designed to enhance Illinois' clean energy economy and prepare the state's workforce and communities for the jobs of the future.

The CEJA training, contractor, and community investment programs administered by DCEO include:

Clean Energy Contractor Incubator Program (20 ILCS 730/5-45)

Clean Energy Primes Contractor Accelerator Program (20 ILCS 730/5-55)

Clean Jobs Workforce Network Program ("Clean Jobs Hubs") (20 ILCS 730/5-20)

Coal to Solar and Energy Storage Initiative Fund (20 ILCS 3855/1-75)

Energy Transition Barrier Reduction Program (20 ILCS 730/5-30)

Energy Transition Community/Zion Grants (20 ILCS 730/10-20)

Energy Transition Navigators Program (20 ILCS 730/5-35)

Illinois Climate Works Pre-apprenticeship Program (20 ILCS 730/5-40)

Jobs and Environmental Justice Grant Program (20 ILCS 730/5-60)

Returning Residents Clean Jobs Training Program (20 ILCS 730/5-50)

