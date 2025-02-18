CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced 35 awards totaling $2.3 million through the Innovation Voucher Program to promote small business growth and fuel transformative collaborations across Illinois. Additionally, the Governor announced $2.6 million available in grant funding for the second round of the Innovation Voucher Program. Grantees will be selected through a competitive application process.

“Through this grant program, we’re strengthening Illinois’ global status as an innovation hub and driving small business growth statewide,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By partnering with our higher education institutions, these small businesses will transform groundbreaking ideas into tangible products and services. As we continue to support innovative research and development projects statewide, I encourage all eligible entities to apply for the second round of funding.”

The Innovation Voucher awards will provide support for companies to engage in research projects in partnership with a qualified Illinois institute of higher education, ultimately leading to the commercialization of new Illinois-based products and stimulating economic growth in the state.

“The Innovation Voucher Grant program is bringing the best of Illinois together: our innovative small businesses and our higher education institutions,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “These projects will propel ideas into reality, from medical devices to farm technology to clean energy solutions. Fostering innovation is an investment in the workforce of the future.”

In its inaugural year, this program is supporting 35 transformative projects spanning sectors including biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, and information technology. These collaborations are supporting the development of innovative platforms, medical devices, long-term battery storage solutions, advanced agricultural technologies, and groundbreaking medical solutions. The success of these projects not only underscores the program’s value in fostering innovation but also highlights its potential to address pressing challenges in key industries while driving economic growth across Illinois.

“Illinois’ spirit of innovation will continue to grow with new partnerships among some of our state’s top university systems and small businesses throughout Illinois,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The transformative projects supported by the Innovation Voucher Program will bolster economic growth by supporting research and development in key growth industries.”

Grantee

City

Award Amount

University Partner

Industry / Project Theme

Amphix Bio, Inc

Chicago

$74,813.00

Northwestern University

Life sciences and Health care

Arete Biosciences, Inc.

Chicago

$75,000.00

University of Illinois Chicago

Life Sciences

Ball Photonics

Springfield

$71,040.00

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Transportation and Logistics

BioAerium Technologies LLC

Chicago

$74,363.27

University of Illinois Chicago

Animal
?Production

Cache Energy

Champaign

$74,986.60

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Energy

Cast21, Inc.

Chicago

$74,999.67

University of Illinois Chicago

Manufacturing / Med Tech

CRS Enviromask LLC

Lebanon

$33,000.00

Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville

Respiratory Equipment
?Design and
?Manufacture

Dimension Inx Corp

Chicago

$75,000.00

Northwestern University

Biotechnology

Earnest Agriculture

Rantoul

$64,286.00

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Agribusiness and Agtech

Electro Magnetic Applications, Inc

Champaign

$75,000.00

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Engineering Services and Research & Development

Eleuthra Photonics Inc.

Champaign

$75,000.00

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Med Tech

ENCUE Inc 2

Evanston

$74,872.00

Northwestern University

Biotech

Frakktal, Inc

Lemont

$50,375.00

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Agribusiness and Agtech

GenomicMD, Inc

Chicago

$75,000.00

Rush University

Health care

Grow Nutrition, LLC

Peoria

$75,000.00

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

FemTech

Humn Inc.

Chicago

$64,815.48

Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT)

Manufacturing

Hydrosome Labs, LLC.

Westmont

$71,162.06

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Fermentation and Cosmetic

Insigna Inc.

Champaign

$74,996.08

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Agribusiness and Agtech

Lumbridge

Naperville

$74,740.54

University of Illinois Chicago

AI

NanoPattern Technologies, Inc.

Chicago

$74,998.56

University of Illinois Chicago

Semiconductor

NET Energy

Chicago

$74,625.00

University of Illinois Chicago

Energy

REACH Pathways L3C

Chicago

$74,107.81

Columbia College

Information Technology
?(EdTech)

Sandbox Carbon Inc.

Chicago

$62,186.06

Northwestern University

Waste Management

ShotHawk LLC

Washington

$75,000.00

Bradley University

Technology

SMA CORES, Inc.

Champaign

$74,974.00

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Transportation and Logistics

StrengthsBase, LLC

Springfield

$53,511.09

Northeastern Illinois University

Educational Support Services

TearDx, LLC

Urbana

$46,630.68

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Life sciences and Health care

Thera Vision Inc

Chicago

$75,000.00

University of Illinois Chicago

Life
?Sciences and
?Health care

Thermaquatica Inc.

Carbondale

$74,975.00

Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Agribusiness and Agtech

T-Sale Metals

Chicago

$74,944.55

Northeastern Illinois University

Commodities

VALQARI, LLC

Lombard

$74,998.90

Governors State University

Drone Tech

Varchas Biotechnologies, Inc.

Evanston

$75,000.00

Northwestern University

Biotech

Viroscope

Western Springs

$75,000.00

University of Illinois Chicago

Life sciences and Health care

Volexion

Evanston

$74,991.13

Northwestern University

Energy

Recognizing the success of the first year of the program, DCEO has enlisted Illinois Science and Technology Coalition (ISTC) to continue serving as the program administrator responsible for marketing, outreach, application review, technical portal support for applicants, application portal development, and efficient processing of payments.

“Research and development activity is an important indicator of a state’s overall economic health,” said Interim CEO of the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition Kate Calabra. “This program has been a major value-add to Illinois by providing fast, actionable capital to advance emerging innovations and prove that strategic partnerships are a crucial element to economic development.”

The second round of the Innovation Voucher Program will build upon the State’s efforts to support innovative research and development projects.

“Illinois’ research and development ecosystem is world-renowned and moving on an upward trajectory,” said Senator Paul Faraci (D – Champaign). “The State of Illinois’ Innovation Voucher Program will open the door to economic opportunity for dozens of grantees across the state, and I encourage qualified entities to apply for the second round of this innovative program.”

This program aims to promote research and development partnerships between small- and mid-sized businesses and Illinois' world-class higher education institutions, leveraging research capabilities, facilities, and expertise to drive innovation that propels business forward. From cutting-edge labs, equipment, and valuable access to leading researchers, higher education institutions across the state are primed to help companies create innovative new products and services to boost competitiveness.

“Through the Innovation Voucher Program, many of the brightest minds from Illinois’ universities and small businesses will collaborate on major research projects,” said Senator Laura Fine (D – Glenview). “The State of Illinois continues to invest in its people by supporting new collaborations that will increase Illinois’ competitiveness.”

Innovation Vouchers are designed to support with research engagement costs, including the sharing of technologies, knowledge, facilities, equipment necessary for project needs, and more.

Eligible entities include businesses with fewer than 500 employees that are Illinois-based or have at least 100 full-time employees in Illinois that operate in key industries, including agribusiness and agriculture technology, energy, information technology, life sciences and health care, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics. Eligible research and development projects will lead to the creation of new products and services throughout Illinois.

Qualified entities can apply for competitive grants, with awards up to $75,000, to cover up to 75% of research engagement costs. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted. To view application information and apply for the grant, please visit the program website.

