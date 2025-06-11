PEORIA – Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) today announced the recipients of the 2025 Made in Illinois Grant Program. This year, 29 small and mid-sized manufacturers across Illinois are receiving a combined $1.35 million in capital grant funding to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth in the state’s vital manufacturing sector. The program is part of Illinois’ broader commitment to support the state’s manufacturers while bolstering the manufacturing ecosystem.

“Illinois is a globally-recognized manufacturing hub and the Made in Illinois Program is designed to support the small and mid-size manufacturers that make up a crucial part of our economy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This grant program helps companies access resources to become more competitive, enhance economic development, attract capital, and bring jobs to communities across the state. I look forward to seeing how these manufacturers utilize the program to advance innovation in their field.”

"Illinois has always been a leader in manufacturing, with small and mid-sized companies playing a vital role in driving innovation and growth across our state," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "The Made in Illinois Program reflects our dedication to empowering local manufacturers with the resources they need to thrive."

The Made in Illinois Grant Program, administered by IMEC with funding from DCEO, provides matching grants of up to $50,000 to help small and mid-sized manufacturers invest in strategic projects that fuel innovation, increase productivity, and enhance competitiveness. In 2025, the program awarded $1.35 million to 29 manufacturers employing a combined 1,120 individuals supporting projects that represent a total investment of over $38.3 million statewide.

“The Made in Illinois Grant Program continues to reflect our commitment to helping Illinois manufacturers innovate, grow, and compete,” said David Boulay, Ph.D., President of IMEC. “By supporting strategic investments, we’re enabling these businesses to strengthen operations, create jobs, and contribute to a more resilient manufacturing economy statewide.”

2025 Grant Recipients

Company

City

# of Employees

Allnex

East St. Louis

72

Apparel Redefined

Crestwood

53

Atomic Industrial Machine, Inc.

Elk Grove Village

13

Aztec Plastic Company

Chicago

13

Bridgewater Studio

Chicago

62

Calumet Brass Foundry, Inc.

Dolton

12

CCK Automations

Jacksonville

95

E. Formella & Sons, Inc./Simply Salsa

Oak Forest

42

ELC Industries Corp

Aurora

22

Elite RF LLC

Hanover Park

15

Gasket & Seal Fabricators

Sauget

15

GEO. J. Rothan Co.

Peoria

14

Grind Lap Services

Addison

29

Imperial Punch

Rockford

27

J6 Polymers LLC

Genoa

14

Kelco Industries

Woodstock

100

Lemfco

Galena

21

Maplewood Brewery & Distillery

Chicago

21

MDi-co

Gilberts

31

Meyer Tool & Manufacturing

Oak Lawn

30

Mid-State Tank Co., Inc.

Sullivan

125

Mothers Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes

Elk Grove Village

23

OceanComm Inc

Chicago

6

Slidematic LLC

Chicago

40

Steel Grip Inc.

Danville

125

Tec Coffee & Foods, Inc.

Chicago

57

Tri C Company

Eureka

14

Zarc International, Inc.

Minonk

9

Zigler's Machine & Metal Works, LLC

Dixon

20

“The Made in Illinois Grant allows us to finally have the option of upgrading our technology from 3 Axis to 5 Axis machines. Most importantly, it positions us to be a stronger, Illinois based, supply chain leader, as we will be able to purchase machinery to open our bottleneck and increase production capacity” said Andrew Wielgus, COO of Aztec Plastic Company. Aztec serves the aerospace, defense, space, and agriculture industries from its headquarters in Chicago.

Recipients of the Made in Illinois grants are building upon the state’s global reputation as a leader in the manufacturing industry. Guided by Illinois’ Economic Growth Plan, the State is laying the foundation for long-term success by focusing on key growth industries including manufacturing. Illinois’ top-ranked infrastructure, access to supply chains, world-class workforce and research and development ecosystem make it a premier destination to locate and grow manufacturing companies.

The Made in Illinois program was launched in 2024. With today’s announcement, the program has provided a total of $3,085,008 in capital grant funding to 69 small and mid-sized manufacturers in Illinois. To learn more about how the program supports manufacturers across Illinois, and to see a full list of recipients, visit: www.imec.org/madeinillinois.

